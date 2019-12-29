Don Walton: Here comes 2020, the election, Trump and UNL

Whoa, here it comes barreling down the road now!

A new year arrives on Wednesday.

And it promises to be a momentous year.

Ushering in a brand new, and probably dangerous, decade.

We get to decide, and define — perhaps even discover — who we are this coming year.

President Trump's bid for a second four-year term will provide that opportunity.

The 180-degree switch from Barack Obama to Donald Trump was sudden and dramatic. Was that a permanent, or semi-permanent, choice, or an expression of the moment?

Are we still "the shining city upon a hill" that a revered Republican, Ronald Reagan, always used to talk about?

In his Farewell Address, Reagan spoke of that city "teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace."

"And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here," Reagan said.