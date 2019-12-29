Don Walton: Here comes 2020, the election, Trump and UNL

Whoa, here it comes barreling down the road now!
A new year arrives on Wednesday.
And it promises to be a momentous year.
Ushering in a brand new, and probably dangerous, decade.
We get to decide, and define — perhaps even discover — who we are this coming year.
President Trump's bid for a second four-year term will provide that opportunity.
The 180-degree switch from Barack Obama to Donald Trump was sudden and dramatic. Was that a permanent, or semi-permanent, choice, or an expression of the moment?
Are we still "the shining city upon a hill" that a revered Republican, Ronald Reagan, always used to talk about?
In his Farewell Address, Reagan spoke of that city "teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace."
"And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here," Reagan said.
You gotta guess that most voters will essentially be voting for or against President Trump next year; the identity of the eventual Democratic nominee certainly may impact voter turnout, and thus help shape the final result, but this vote will be whether or not to hand the president another four years.
The country has changed a lot during his first three years.
Trump has systematically attempted to erase the Obama record, including the Paris climate change agreement, the nuclear containment deal with Iran, the Trans-Pacific trade partnership, environmental protection regulations and much more.
And he pulled a 180 on the U.S. relationship with Russia.
Meanwhile, congressional Republicans have changed.
And John McCain is gone.
Now we approach the Electoral College once again, that constitutional creation erected when the nation essentially was a confederation of states rather than the United States that emerged as one nation following the Civil War.
It's a provision that certainly has helped shape our history.
Hillary Clinton won almost three million more votes than Trump did three years ago; but Trump won the Electoral College and he is a distinctly different president than the popular vote winner would have been.
Al Gore won half a million more votes than George W. Bush in 2000 and Bush gained a 5-4 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended an ongoing Florida recount that could have changed the Electoral College winner.
You have free articles remaining.
Some of that drama could happen once again next year.
And so could challenges about the accuracy of an election that's already under cyberattack.
Buckle up.
* * *
Over ice cream one afternoon after Woody Varner had left the presidency of the University of Nebraska, he told me he regretted one decision that he would change if he could.
Varner had spearheaded the move of the university's central administration off the UNL campus, essentially because he thought the UNL chancellor should be viewed as the top dog on his or her own campus.
It was clear that Varner was sensitive to concerns that there might be too much attention being directed to the president instead of the chancellor.
But, Varner said, the move off the campus isolated regents, the president and the central administration staff from the heartbeat of the university, from regular contact with students, faculty, parents, family and visitors who they would encounter on the downtown UNL campus.
It took them away from the daily life and energy of the university.
Maybe they should move back into a new Varner Hall.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Another reminder that so many voters today believe things that are not true: A message on Twitter suggests that impeachment investigation and Senate trial costs are being paid with Social Security funding.
* Resolution: Be better.
* Good stuff from Matt Olberding about the long list of derailed projects in downtown Lincoln; and finally after all the most recent announcements of big plans, a construction crane.
* Pershing — tick tock, tick tock.
* Big moment for UNL as the University of Nebraska's new president, Ted Carter, settles in and gets a feel for the lay of the land. The movers and shakers, the big-money contributors and their priorities and expectations, the state of academia, the role of each campus. An off-the-charts Medical Center, an urban campus at UNO, a UNK campus reaching out to western Nebraska at Kearney, the designated, comprehensive, flagship campus in Lincoln.
* Resolution: Read more.
* Legislative maneuvering underway in advance of 2021: Who will be the next Speaker, succeeding Sen. Jim Scheer? Who will lead the redistricting committee and who will rural and urban senators choose to try to protect their interests as members of that special committee?
* Breakthrough: An aggressive effort and agreement to address prison staffing and salary needs.
* Resolution: Be nicer to Red Sox fans.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon