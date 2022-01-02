Don Walton: Here comes a year of legislative opportunities

* * *

Finishing up:

* Basic pandemic protocol restrictions will be in place for the 2022 legislative session, and Speaker Mike Hilgers continues to protect and preserve media access with a limitation of no more than five credentialed members of the news media on the floor at any one time during this session. In most legislatures, that number probably is zero, pandemic or not.

* It will be interesting to see how the Legislature's second day in session, Jan. 6, will develop. No chance that the anniversary of the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump goes unnoticed.

* With his grandchildren and their children in mind, Harry Reid made it clear in an interview with Sam Stein two years before his death what he believes the Democratic Party's congressional priority needs to be: "The No. 1 priority is climate change," he said, and Democrats should eliminate the filibuster if that's what's needed to enact legislation to confront it now.