Don Walton: Here comes a year of legislative opportunities

This 2022 legislative session may be an outlier, straying far outside the norm.
There's a surplus of state revenue sitting on the table, a billion dollars of federal pandemic recovery funding to allocate, the hint of major tax reform in the air, a proposed new $230 million state prison on the docket, some imaginative new projects floating in the Legislature's STARWARS committee universe.
And a governor and a handful of impactful senators in their wrap-up year ready to make their final mark.
There's also a lot of politics in the air.
Hey, this might be fun.
Not only are there 2022 candidates for other offices, including the governorship and the U.S. House of Representatives, sprinkled across the floor of the Legislature, but it also appears likely that some of the manufactured issues that occupy national politicians are going to make their way into legislative resolutions or floor debate.
Gov. Pete Ricketts' final call to state senators will come in his annual State of the State address to the Legislature in its opening days.
It all starts on Wednesday in the cold and dark grip of winter and is scheduled to end on April 20 when we will be out of the woods and into the meadows once again.
The Yankees will be playing the Tigers in Detroit that day, pandemic permitting. And baseball will be just down the road in Kansas City, where the Royals will be playing the Twins.
* * *
Wendy Birdsall made a difference.
A really big difference.
Good things happened to Lincoln while she was president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
Lots of people were responsible for the amazingly broad-based and unified community drive to gain 2010 voter approval of bonding to build Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It was a community effort that resulted in construction of a top-quality and really attractive sports and entertainment center, and Birdsall was key in helping build and mobilize united and critical business support for this community investment.
Everyone wasn't on board at the beginning.
Now, a decade later, just look at the Haymarket.
Birdsall, who stepped away from her leadership post at the Chamber at the end of the year, has been a real force in helping energize our city.
And in making sure that Lincoln is both an open and welcoming place and attractive for young people.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Basic pandemic protocol restrictions will be in place for the 2022 legislative session, and Speaker Mike Hilgers continues to protect and preserve media access with a limitation of no more than five credentialed members of the news media on the floor at any one time during this session. In most legislatures, that number probably is zero, pandemic or not.
* It will be interesting to see how the Legislature's second day in session, Jan. 6, will develop. No chance that the anniversary of the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump goes unnoticed.
* With his grandchildren and their children in mind, Harry Reid made it clear in an interview with Sam Stein two years before his death what he believes the Democratic Party's congressional priority needs to be: "The No. 1 priority is climate change," he said, and Democrats should eliminate the filibuster if that's what's needed to enact legislation to confront it now.
* In addition to support for additional state property tax relief and expansion of rural broadband service, the Nebraska Farm Bureau has listed opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better legislation in Congress as one of its three current priorities because of the proposal's increase in capital gains, estate and corporate taxes.
* Air service is a huge challenge for our city now; Delta's sudden departure was an unexpected body blow, threatening Lincoln's future development and growth as well as options for Lincoln travelers. Gotta get that fixed.
* Coming in the new year: a Republican gubernatorial primary scramble; a national election in which only one side appears certain to accept the results, which is a stunning and dangerous change that threatens everything.
* And Oklahoma, coming to Lincoln on Sept. 17.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2022
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon