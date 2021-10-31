Don Walton: Here comes a one-time opportunity to invest in the state

A treasure of federal pandemic recovery funding is available for assignment in the state next year and an abundance of state revenue is arriving with more to come.

Decision time ahead.

A rare, perhaps one-time, opportunity to invest in the state's future.

Or send the money back where it came from.

Or perhaps do some of both, with the question being which goal gets the most weight.

Priorities are on the table now along with a rare opportunity to address the challenges everyone has been talking about — and do it now.

That probably would take a change of the current mindset that labels spending by business as investment and investment by government as spending.

* * *

Sen. Terrell McKinney has emerged as a new and outspoken voice on prison reform and Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes will come to his legislative district in North Omaha this week to hold a town hall.

"If you have questions about the state of our prisons, here's your opportunity!" McKinney tweeted in promoting the event that will be held Tuesday evening at Fabric Lab on North 24th Street.