Don Walton: Here comes a one-time opportunity to invest in the state

A treasure of federal pandemic recovery funding is available for assignment in the state next year and an abundance of state revenue is arriving with more to come.
Decision time ahead.
A rare, perhaps one-time, opportunity to invest in the state's future.
Or send the money back where it came from.
Or perhaps do some of both, with the question being which goal gets the most weight.
Priorities are on the table now along with a rare opportunity to address the challenges everyone has been talking about — and do it now.
That probably would take a change of the current mindset that labels spending by business as investment and investment by government as spending.
Sen. Terrell McKinney has emerged as a new and outspoken voice on prison reform and Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes will come to his legislative district in North Omaha this week to hold a town hall.
"If you have questions about the state of our prisons, here's your opportunity!" McKinney tweeted in promoting the event that will be held Tuesday evening at Fabric Lab on North 24th Street.
The town hall is being hosted by Black Votes Matter and its partners and will include discussion of a proposed new prison, the "staffing crisis" in Nebraska's prison system and an update on the impact of COVID-19 in the prisons.
McKinney, 31, occupies the legislative seat previously held by Sen. Ernie Chambers and has been active on Twitter in keeping his constituents, and others, informed.
On several occasions when the Legislature has been in session this year, he has spoken on the floor expressing his strong opposition to the Ricketts administration's plan to build a new $230 million state prison.
Among his tweets this month: "I have a grey strand of hair in my beard and I blame Husker football for it!"
Woops!
Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey forgot Sen. Ben Sasse's state during a Senate hearing last week, referring to him as "the senator from the great state of Oklahoma."
"Ouch," Sasse responded.
"I'm sorry," Booker said. "Forgive me. Omaha."
"Omaha's not a state, brother," Sasse replied.
"I'm sorry," Booker said. "Where are you from, sir?"
"We used to be able to beat Stanford in football," Sasse told Booker, who was a tight end at Stanford.
"And we will return," Sasse added.
Maybe he should bring his Democratic colleague from New Jersey to the Ohio State game.
Finishing up:
* Halloween was celebrated in Lincoln on Sunday; Mike Johanns is gone.
* OK, a little reminder or explanation: As mayor of Lincoln, Johanns abruptly canceled Halloween during a snowstorm one year in order to try to keep children safely off the icy sidewalks and streets.
* Ernie Chambers was honored last week with dedication of a street in North Omaha now bearing his name.
* "When do we get to use the guns?" a man asks at a recent right-wing event in Boise. In a divided nation where millions of Americans don't think President Biden won the 2020 election and civilians own 393 million guns, we are edging perilously close to the brink.
* Did Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema get to decide what their families would have for dinner each night and what they would watch on TV when they were growing up?
* If the framers of the Constitution had an opportunity to do it all over again after viewing how it's working (or not) today, I wonder if they would add a requirement that members of Congress be elected on a nonpartisan ballot. R versus D was not really their governing idea.
* Medical marijuana legalization supporters were gathering signatures at 35 sites across the state over the weekend.
* And now the wolves are out for Scott Frost at the drama department along Stadium Drive; is this here we go again?
* And here is November, the first of five challenging months, spectacular and color-splashed at the beginning, snowy white during some postcard moments later on, but cold and windy and dark on so many days. Into the woods once again we go.
