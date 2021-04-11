Don Walton: Heineman newest big name in gubernatorial chatter

* * *

The huge legislative commitment to help the University of Nebraska fund an $800 million backlog in deferred maintenance projects over the next 40 years was a big win for the university engineered by Sen. John Stinner, chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Next year will mark the final legislative session for an unusually large number of key senators who have been influential, forward-looking leaders along with being supporters of the university.

With the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha already stepping up as a national leader, and making the state proud, next year would be the moment for the next big thing at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state's flagship university and one of the essential elements in determining the future of the state.

* * *

Finishing up:

* There was a lot of passion in the Legislature last week, highlighted by an informative and vital debate over prison construction, prison reform and sentencing reform. Unfinished business, but the right people may be in place now.

* Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk is a bulldog on accelerated expressway construction. Do not bet against him.