Don Walton: Heineman decision sets stage for Republican gubernatorial scramble

The last shoe has dropped and it landed outside the ring.

Dave Heineman's decision not to enter the 2022 gubernatorial race likely has settled the lineup for the Republican nomination.

Heineman would have begun the race at the head of the pack, armed with name recognition and a deep understanding of the issues and state government along with exceptional political instincts and a record of strong voter support.

The results of a private poll pointed to a Heineman lead right out of the gate.

But the state party and its organizational clout in counties throughout the state is no longer his and campaign funds are far more difficult to raise when you are out of power.

Silent thus far, Gov. Pete Ricketts appears poised to endorse Jim Pillen and the state party apparatus will get in line behind him.

It may not have been pretty if Heineman had entered the race since some of the other Republican contenders might have seen an overriding political need to try to tear him down.