Don Walton: Heineman decision sets stage for Republican gubernatorial scramble

The last shoe has dropped and it landed outside the ring.
Dave Heineman's decision not to enter the 2022 gubernatorial race likely has settled the lineup for the Republican nomination.
Heineman would have begun the race at the head of the pack, armed with name recognition and a deep understanding of the issues and state government along with exceptional political instincts and a record of strong voter support.
The results of a private poll pointed to a Heineman lead right out of the gate.
But the state party and its organizational clout in counties throughout the state is no longer his and campaign funds are far more difficult to raise when you are out of power.
Silent thus far, Gov. Pete Ricketts appears poised to endorse Jim Pillen and the state party apparatus will get in line behind him.
It may not have been pretty if Heineman had entered the race since some of the other Republican contenders might have seen an overriding political need to try to tear him down.
You could look at some of the ugliness that emerged in the 2020 legislative battle between Sen. Julie Slama and Janet Palmtag for the District 1 legislative seat as a dress rehearsal.
Gov. Pete Ricketts supported Slama, who he originally appointed to the Legislature, and Heineman supported Palmtag, a longtime party stalwart, and it got a little personal and harsh along the way.
Heineman said he ultimately decided not to enter the 2022 gubernatorial race because he chose instead to continue to spend more time with his family in Fremont.
And good for him! That's the really important consideration.
* * *
Four state senators who will represent Lincoln constituents in the 2022 Legislature engaged in an open and revealing Zoom meeting conversation with members of the OLLI Politics Interest Group last week.
Sens. Myron Dorn of Adams and Tom Brandt of Plymouth both said they would oppose a proposal to move current selection of members of the State Board of Education by Nebraska voters to gubernatorial appointment.
"It should stay the way it is," Brandt said.
"The people have the opportunity to replace anybody," Dorn noted.
Asked about their position on an initiative proposal to impose a new voter photo identification requirement in Nebraska, Dorn said "I don't believe there is voter fraud in Gage County (and) I'm pretty confident in the process."
Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood said he would support voter ID "as long as it's not restrictive."
Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln opposed the proposal, which he said "turns away actual voters."
Asked about the open letter from Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Steve Halloran of Hastings calling for the resignation of UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, Hansen said: "Some members of our body just don't like the university."
* * *
Nebraska is one of three states whose minority representation in the Legislature best reflects the size of the state's minority population, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.
Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney are Black; Sens. Tony Vargas and Ray Aguilar are Latino; Sen. Tom Brewer is Native.
The other states are West Virginia and New Hampshire.
* * *
Gov. Ricketts has signaled his priorities for the 2022 legislative session in a newsletter.
* Slow the growth of local government with a 3% annual lid on property tax increases.
* Use federal stimulus funds only to support one-time projects "rather than creating new programs that will require ongoing funding."
* Stick to the two-year state budget that's already been approved and "avoid adding new spending."
Ricketts supported a proposal to place a 3% limit on annual growth in local government property taxes last year, but the bill fell four votes short of gaining initial legislative approval.
* * *
Finishing up:
* "In a true Christmas miracle, tonight the U.S. Senate gave real hope to those suffering from the cruel, merciless disease of ALS," Rep. Jeff Fortenberry stated upon enactment last week of a bill he has long championed to create a new model for research and regulation that creates a pathway to promising new treatments.
* While 55% of metropolitan Nebraskans believe they will be better off 10 years from now, only 47 percent of rural Nebraskans share the same sense of optimism, according to polling results compiled by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agricultural Economics.
* Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon drew a large crowd in Lincoln last week to support his legislative proposal to authorize "constitutional carry" of concealed guns statewide without the need for permits. "The state should not charge a fee to exercise a constitutional right," Brewer says.
* Could the $3 billion burst of federal infrastructure funding for Nebraska provide an opportunity to begin planning for construction of a high-speed commuter rail line connection between Lincoln and Omaha?
* As last Wednesday afternoon's epic wind blast swept through Lincoln, it blew open the heavy doors on the east side of the State Capitol in a snapshot display of its power.
* It's Christmas week ... the stars are brightly shining.
