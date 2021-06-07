Don Walton: Heineman could reshuffle Republican governor race

It's getting interestinger and interestinger now, as Alice in Wonderland might say.

But curiouser and curiouser works, too.

With Dave Heineman's resignation from the board of Charles Herbster's Conklin Company, the path is now clear for Heineman to enter the 2022 Republican gubernatorial race.

A decision on whether he decides to pursue that path will come later.

Heineman is in no hurry.

But the dynamics are in play now for a little Shakespearean drama that could pit Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts against his Republican predecessor with the possibility that former Republican President Donald Trump might suddenly come barging on stage opposing both of them.

Let's unpack this: Ricketts appears likely to support Jim Pillen in next May's Republican gubernatorial primary and Trump might weigh in on behalf of Charles Herbster, a loyal supporter who was a familiar figure at the Trump White House.

Heineman would have been out of the public eye for eight years. But would that matter? Ask Mike Flood, Steve Lathrop, Ernie Chambers, Rich Pahls, Ray Aguilar, all of whom won voter approval to resume their legislative careers.