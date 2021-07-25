Don Walton: Groene offers critical look at nonpartisan Legislature

Lincoln on a roll.

The long-awaited South Beltway is under construction -- which has caused considerable consternation among many senators who have been waiting a long time for their own promised expressways.

Downtown development and housing are changing the skyline.

New schools are under construction.

Pershing destruction is on the way with new development in its place, hopefully including a new downtown library project if voters approve.

And here's a couple of thoughts for Centennial Mall.

Bring the William Jennings Bryan statue out of hiding in the National Guard armory in Seward where it was sent upon its return from the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall and place it on the mall in the city he called home.

With the exception of Franklin D. Roosevelt, find me another city that can claim a three-time presidential nominee; who cares what party?