Don Walton: Fox News has had major impact on Nebraska politics

"If Nixon had had the benefit of Fox News, he never would have been forced to resign," Rep. Adam Schiff writes in his book titled "Midnight in Washington."
That's probably debatable, but the impact Fox has had on Nebraska politics probably is not.
Democrats used to be able to compete successfully statewide before Fox News showed up on the TV screen in virtually every coffee shop and bar west of Lincoln.
Rush Limbaugh also played a role in the transformation of statewide politics in Nebraska with his dominant presence on car and cafe radios — and, I am told, aboard farm tractors.
Democrats hold a political edge in Lincoln and Omaha now, but there hasn't been a major statewide win for them since Ben Nelson was reelected to the Senate in 2006.
Those results provide dramatic evidence of how much the state has changed politically: Nelson, 378,388; Pete Ricketts, 213,928.
Ricketts won 13 of 93 counties, all in western Nebraska, predominantly in the Panhandle.
Finishing up:
* The growing tension between Gov. Pete Ricketts and UNL, the state's flagship university, is moving from disturbing to somewhat foreboding or alarming, with the governor suggesting that UNL's focus appears to be on "ideological indoctrination" with regard to race.
* It's a legislative victory for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry as his bill designed to create a new pathway to deliver promising treatments to ALS patients and others suffering from neurodegenerative diseases clears the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
* All three Lincoln senators who will be term-limited out of office at the end of next year are 2022 candidates for other public office. Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is seeking the 1st District U.S. House seat; Sen. Adam Morfeld is a candidate for county attorney; Sen. Matt Hansen is a candidate for county clerk.
* And as their eighth and final year in the Legislature approaches, they all must be thinking how fast time doth fly.
* The five state senators who climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro last week are likely to be inundated with breakfast and luncheon speaking invitations now. They have adventurous tales to tell, including that cold, sleep-deprived midnight march up to the summit three miles high.
* The 2022 legislative session appears to be a rare moment of opportunity with a once-in-forever infusion of a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery funds that must be invested in the state's future. A challenge to think big.
* And that inflow of federal dollars is accompanied by a surplus of state revenue that could be used to help address or ease some longstanding challenges or to build the future. Or not.
* It's a legacy moment for a graduating class that includes some key senators who already have demonstrated a will, and an ability, to get things done.
* Twelve senators will be term-limited out at the end of next year; nine are Republicans; Lincoln is the battleground for Republicans who want to try to stretch their majority into filibuster-proof territory.
* Wasn't on the jury, didn't hear all the evidence, but didn't the Rittenhouse verdict just invite armed vigilantes or shooters to show up at demonstrations and protests where it's easy to provoke conflict?
* Does change on the U.S. Postal Service's governing board signal at last the rescue of America's postal service and restoration of its vital role?
* That chill in the air may be a reminder that it's time now to establish the Journal Star's new bureau in Tucson, where the Nebraska Legislature and a whole lot more can be covered online this winter.
* The Huskers are close, agonizingly close with absolutely no quit, no give-up.
