Don Walton: Fox News has had major impact on Nebraska politics

* It's a legislative victory for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry as his bill designed to create a new pathway to deliver promising treatments to ALS patients and others suffering from neurodegenerative diseases clears the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

* All three Lincoln senators who will be term-limited out of office at the end of next year are 2022 candidates for other public office. Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks is seeking the 1st District U.S. House seat; Sen. Adam Morfeld is a candidate for county attorney; Sen. Matt Hansen is a candidate for county clerk.

* And as their eighth and final year in the Legislature approaches, they all must be thinking how fast time doth fly.

* The five state senators who climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro last week are likely to be inundated with breakfast and luncheon speaking invitations now. They have adventurous tales to tell, including that cold, sleep-deprived midnight march up to the summit three miles high.

* The 2022 legislative session appears to be a rare moment of opportunity with a once-in-forever infusion of a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery funds that must be invested in the state's future. A challenge to think big.