Don Walton: Fortenberry resignation personally tragic, politically complicated

There is personal tragedy and political drama in the resignation of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry from the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has been the congressman for Lincoln and a swath of eastern Nebraska for 17 years.
The November contest for his 1st District seat might ultimately be waged by two state senators who sit just two rows apart on the same side of the aisle in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature: Mike Flood of Norfolk and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.
But this is going to be complicated: first, the May 10 primary election with Fortenberry's name apparently already locked onto the Republican ballot; then a special election to fill the remainder of Fortenberry's term; then the Nov. 8 general election for a new two-year term.
The governing committees of both parties will choose the special election nominees to serve the remaining months of Fortenberry's term.
In the past, they might have been tempted to award that honor to a distinguished party loyalist or former officeholder, but that would appear unlikely now in a Congress where seniority is increasingly the coin of the realm.
It appears likely that the parties would select their primary election nominees to lock horns in the special election.
Fortenberry's departure from the House, and particularly from his position as the top-ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on agriculture, raises an immediate challenge for his successor in securing ongoing funding for a long-delayed federal agricultural research center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.
And there is more at stake for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska -- and the state -- with seniority playing an outsized role in determining the outcome.
****
Publicly released polling results point toward a narrowing Republican gubernatorial race with no one commanding even one-third of the likely GOP vote at this time.
But first, a disclaimer: Polling is volatile and polling results released by candidates who paid for the polls can be suspect, but it is interesting to note that polling by KAC Consulting points to a sharp decline in Charles Herbster's share of support from 53% in December to 27% in March.
That's largely the result of increased visibility and support for Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom, generated both on the road and in TV ads, as the contest has become more active and competitive.
But the needle on their measured support has been somewhat stagnant since February.
And, in fact, none of the top three in the GOP scrap has moved much since then, with Herbster continuing to run out front.
It all points to a volatile Republican race to the wire on May 10.
The latest polling results conducted by KAC Consulting from March 8 to March 10 showed Herbster, 27%; Pillen, 18%; Lindstrom, 17%.
Those results are similar to March 7-9 polling by 3D Strategic Research, which said: Herbster, 30; Pillen, 23; Lindstrom, 20.
They'll all be looking for a breakthrough moment during the next six weeks.
Finishing up
* With a series of lengthy, and arduous, filibusters, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha walked the final mile last week in attempting to gain legislative approval of sentencing and parole reforms that he argued are needed to control runaway prison population growth and costs -- with an accompanying goal of attempting to reshape and rescue lives.
* Mike Flood's 1st District congressional TV ad featuring Pete Ricketts and Dave Heineman in a Nebraska coffee shop conversation was a welcome breath of fresh air coming in the midst of an onslaught of negative political attack ads.
* Lindsey Graham is up to his old tricks: Ask a question, then interrupt before the witness or nominee can complete his or her answer, not only preventing a full response but then also scrambling his victim's thought process with another rapid question.
* Sen. Brett Lindstrom had a valuable opportunity to attempt to move the needle in the Republican gubernatorial primary race last week by displaying his knowledge and experience in working for tax reductions as a veteran member of the Legislature; the candidate debate in Lincoln was telecast statewide by Nebraska Public Media.
* Answering a question on his monthly call-in radio show, Gov. Pete Ricketts listed these remaining 2022 legislative priorities as his final year in office winds down: additional tax relief, water infrastructure, Constitutional-carry gun legislation, "more closely regulate" abortion, a new state prison.
* Last week's broad tax-cut package, which would have sharply reduced future state revenue, was blocked, at least for now, by a dozen Democrats and one Republican who chose not to vote on a motion to end a filibuster, leaving the effort a single vote short. All those senators hail from Lincoln or metropolitan Omaha.
* Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln plans to schedule enactment of the state's mainline budget bill Tuesday with final passage of designated federal pandemic recovery funded projects on the following day. In a filibuster-happy Legislature, a schedule is often aspirational.
* Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Tom Briese of Albion have become an effective one-two punch in pushing for more tax relief, with Linehan leading the way and Briese emerging as the face of property tax relief.
Complete Coverage: U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's indictment
References to elephants, horses, opossums and raccoons weren't the only things that stood out about the Jeff Fortenberry trial.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
Trey Gowdy testified Wednesday that Assistant U.S. Attorney Mack Jenkins, the lead prosecutor in the case, told him that Fortenberry shouldn’t return it to the donors, in part because it could tip off the donors that they were under federal investigation.
After federal agents first tried to contact Fortenberry at his Lincoln home in 2019, the congressman called the then-Lincoln police chief. Fortenberry said he was concerned for his family's safety.
A Los Angeles doctor who funneled money from a Nigerian billionaire to Rep. Jeff Fortenberry recalled receiving a brown bag with $30,000 — and accidentally leaving it in his car when he went to lunch.
For the first time Thursday, the public — and more importantly, jurors — heard an overview of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s defense in his court case.
Ultimately, Fortenberry’s fate will be decided by a jury of three men and nine women — a mix of Hispanic, Asian, Pacific Islander and white jurors.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska's 1st District congressman, is set to go on trial in Los Angeles, facing three felony charges as he runs a reelection campaign.
A federal judge rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attempts to suppress his two 2019 statements to the FBI and U.S. attorneys investigating illegal contributions.
Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argue that they should be allowed to present allegations to a jury that Fortenberry was “set up” by federal authorities, while prosecutors countered that attacking their investigation was inappropriate.
The Nebraska congressman's trial on allegations he lied to federal agents now is set to start March 15.
Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in “conduit” political contributions.
The United States District Court for the Central District of California, where the Nebraska Congressman is being tried, has suspended all jury trials through Feb. 28 due to a surge of COVID-19 cases there.
"If our Republican nominee is waging a battle against prosecutors in a courtroom out of state instead of campaigning here in the 1st District, this seat is in jeopardy," Sen. Mike Flood said Sunday in announcing his candidacy.
A prosecutor in the congressman's case said when someone in an investigation is told what their status is, it's not a promise that it won't change.
A federal judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s first barrage of defense attacks on the indictment against the nine-term Nebraska congressman.
When federal prosecutors announced indictments against the Nebraska congressman, GOP operatives privately began discussing possible successors. But none have emerged.
Federal prosecutors are accusing lawyers representing indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of smearing the reputation of an FBI agent by falsely claiming he was biased against Arabs and Muslims.
Federal prosecutors and lawyers for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argued for an hour before a judge on Monday over three defense motions to dismiss the case.
Attorneys for indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry claim that a lead prosecutor misled the congressman into making incriminating statements.
The court filing accused the lead FBI investigator of "anti-Muslim" and "anti-Arab" bias that might have led to "hostility" toward Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who has worked to help religious minorities in the Middle East.
In court briefs filed Tuesday, the Central California U.S. District Attorney's Office asked a judge to reject motions by Fortenberry's defense lawyers to dismiss three felony indictments.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry blasted federal prosecutors, saying they hadn't shared "the whole truth" about why he had not returned illegal campaign contributions.
Prosecutors have turned over more than 11,600 pages of documents and more than 50 audio and video recordings to lawyers defending Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
"With no basis to charge the congressman with a crime, the government instead concocted one," attorney John Littrell of Los Angeles alleged in the motion.
"The government's attempt to drag Congressman Fortenberry across the country to face a jury of Californians for these alleged offenses represents a gross abuse of power by the Department of Justice," the motion stated.
Toufic Baaklini, who resigned on Sunday, had served as president and a board member for several years for In Defense of Christians, an organization that fights persecution of Christians.
At the center of allegations against Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who was indicted this week by a federal grand jury, is a Nigerian billionaire of Lebanese descent named Gilbert Chagoury.
The indictment of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry could have a big impact on the Republican's future in Nebraska politics and the 2022 election, opening the door to possible outcomes that would have seemed far-fetched just days ago.
A federal grand jury indictment charged U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry on Tuesday with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators.
