Don Walton: Fortenberry resignation personally tragic, politically complicated

There is personal tragedy and political drama in the resignation of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry from the U.S. House of Representatives, where he has been the congressman for Lincoln and a swath of eastern Nebraska for 17 years.

The November contest for his 1st District seat might ultimately be waged by two state senators who sit just two rows apart on the same side of the aisle in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature: Mike Flood of Norfolk and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.

But this is going to be complicated: first, the May 10 primary election with Fortenberry's name apparently already locked onto the Republican ballot; then a special election to fill the remainder of Fortenberry's term; then the Nov. 8 general election for a new two-year term.

The governing committees of both parties will choose the special election nominees to serve the remaining months of Fortenberry's term.

In the past, they might have been tempted to award that honor to a distinguished party loyalist or former officeholder, but that would appear unlikely now in a Congress where seniority is increasingly the coin of the realm.

It appears likely that the parties would select their primary election nominees to lock horns in the special election.

Fortenberry's departure from the House, and particularly from his position as the top-ranking Republican member of the House Appropriations Committee's subcommittee on agriculture, raises an immediate challenge for his successor in securing ongoing funding for a long-delayed federal agricultural research center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.

And there is more at stake for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska -- and the state -- with seniority playing an outsized role in determining the outcome.

****

Publicly released polling results point toward a narrowing Republican gubernatorial race with no one commanding even one-third of the likely GOP vote at this time.

But first, a disclaimer: Polling is volatile and polling results released by candidates who paid for the polls can be suspect, but it is interesting to note that polling by KAC Consulting points to a sharp decline in Charles Herbster's share of support from 53% in December to 27% in March.

That's largely the result of increased visibility and support for Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom, generated both on the road and in TV ads, as the contest has become more active and competitive.

But the needle on their measured support has been somewhat stagnant since February.

And, in fact, none of the top three in the GOP scrap has moved much since then, with Herbster continuing to run out front.

It all points to a volatile Republican race to the wire on May 10.

The latest polling results conducted by KAC Consulting from March 8 to March 10 showed Herbster, 27%; Pillen, 18%; Lindstrom, 17%.

Those results are similar to March 7-9 polling by 3D Strategic Research, which said: Herbster, 30; Pillen, 23; Lindstrom, 20.

They'll all be looking for a breakthrough moment during the next six weeks.

Finishing up

* With a series of lengthy, and arduous, filibusters, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha walked the final mile last week in attempting to gain legislative approval of sentencing and parole reforms that he argued are needed to control runaway prison population growth and costs -- with an accompanying goal of attempting to reshape and rescue lives.

* Mike Flood's 1st District congressional TV ad featuring Pete Ricketts and Dave Heineman in a Nebraska coffee shop conversation was a welcome breath of fresh air coming in the midst of an onslaught of negative political attack ads.

* Lindsey Graham is up to his old tricks: Ask a question, then interrupt before the witness or nominee can complete his or her answer, not only preventing a full response but then also scrambling his victim's thought process with another rapid question.

* Sen. Brett Lindstrom had a valuable opportunity to attempt to move the needle in the Republican gubernatorial primary race last week by displaying his knowledge and experience in working for tax reductions as a veteran member of the Legislature; the candidate debate in Lincoln was telecast statewide by Nebraska Public Media.

* Answering a question on his monthly call-in radio show, Gov. Pete Ricketts listed these remaining 2022 legislative priorities as his final year in office winds down: additional tax relief, water infrastructure, Constitutional-carry gun legislation, "more closely regulate" abortion, a new state prison.

* Last week's broad tax-cut package, which would have sharply reduced future state revenue, was blocked, at least for now, by a dozen Democrats and one Republican who chose not to vote on a motion to end a filibuster, leaving the effort a single vote short. All those senators hail from Lincoln or metropolitan Omaha.

* Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln plans to schedule enactment of the state's mainline budget bill Tuesday with final passage of designated federal pandemic recovery funded projects on the following day. In a filibuster-happy Legislature, a schedule is often aspirational.

* Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and Tom Briese of Albion have become an effective one-two punch in pushing for more tax relief, with Linehan leading the way and Briese emerging as the face of property tax relief.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

