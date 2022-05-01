Don Walton: Fluid Nebraska GOP governor race enters final days

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

And now there are just nine days to go in what has developed into a fluid and unpredictable Republican gubernatorial race.

"Capable of flowing and easily changing shape" is the dictionary definition of fluid.

Yep, that's the word.

Lots going on behind the scenes in campaign war rooms as this race appears to be tightening with three candidates moving within grasp of victory.

Polling results are strategically leaking or directed to news media and organizational skills at getting out the vote will begin to emerge as a big factor now.

And, of course, the fallout continues from the charge that Charles Herbster inappropriately touched or groped eight women at public events, a bombshell that exploded on the scene in April in a story written by Aaron Sanderford in the Nebraska Examiner.

Herbster denies the allegations, describing them as "totally false."

We've already had the surprising sight of Lt. Gov. Mike Foley independently parting company politically with Gov. Pete Ricketts, who twice chose him as his running mate, when Foley endorsed Herbster in opposition to the governor's strong support for University of Nebraska regent Jim Pillen.

What could be left now except for Donald Trump to parachute into this chaotic scene in a Nebraska version of his trip down the Trump Tower escalator five years ago?

So, of course, as if on cue, Trump prepared to drop into Nebraska and address a storm-rescheduled rally between Lincoln and Omaha on Sunday to support Herbster.

And there could be more drama ahead.

What does the governor do if Herbster, a man whom Ricketts has said would be "a terrible governor," wins the Republican nomination?

Does Ricketts just take a walk or would there be any consideration of an alternative petition candidate to challenge Herbster and the Democratic nominee on the November general election ballot?

But wouldn't that in turn open the possibility that the Democratic nominee, almost certainly Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, could be elected governor with 40% of the vote, or less, in a three-candidate race?

In his loss to Ricketts in 2014, when the governor was first elected, Democratic nominee Chuck Hassebrook snared roughly 40% of the general election vote.

More likely than an alternative candidate in November is an explosive final 10 days ahead with Pillen, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom and Herbster all in the hunt and momentum in the driver's seat.

If Herbster ultimately wins the Republican nomination, we could expect a flood of Democratic TV ads during the general election campaign depicting Ricketts and Herbster and weaponizing the governor's words: "He would be a terrible governor."

Put on your helmets and flak jackets. This isn't going to be pretty.

* * *

"Never underestimate Justin Wayne," Ricketts said during a ceremony at Metro Community College celebrating enactment of legislation that will pump $336 million, most of it in the form of federal coronavirus pandemic recovery funds, into North Omaha and South Omaha for development of affordable housing and new employment opportunities while revitalizing neighborhoods.

Wayne, with assistance from Sens. Terrell McKinney, Tony Vargas and Mike McDonnell, drove what the governor described as "a team effort" to win enactment of the plan after adjusting the original proposal to include other parts of the state and thereby gain widespread legislative support.

Lincoln is included in the compromise package with federal funding for development of affordable housing and support for the Lancaster Event Center.

It's a big step forward for Black and Latino communities in Omaha and, even though it took federal funds to accomplish it, also a step forward for the state.

Wayne described the ceremony as "a celebration of hope."

* * *

Looking ahead, there's the potential for an unprecedented movement of state senators into higher office this year.

It's all speculative now except for the guarantee that Nebraska will have a current state senator sitting in the 1st District seat in the House of Representatives after a June 28 special election.

Either Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln or Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk will join former Sen. Adrian Smith of Gering in the House. With former Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine now a member of the U.S. Senate, that will give former state senators a majority in Nebraska's five-member congressional delegation.

And Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha is attempting to make it four with his Democratic candidacy for Republican Rep. Don Bacon's 2nd District seat in the House.

In addition to all of that, Lindstrom, of Omaha, and Blood, of Bellevue, are bidding for their party's nomination for the governorship and conceivably could meet in the general election.

Nebraska has not elected a current or former state senator to be governor in the last seven decades.

Finishing up

* What's with that long table, President Putin? Royalty; COVID; shuffleboard; Brutus?

* Qualified Nebraska students with family incomes of $65,000 or less can attend the University of Nebraska tuition-free, NU President Ted Carter notes in a Journal Star "local view" column. That's remarkable, strategic and smart as Nebraska's political and business leaders center their attention and support on community colleges and their instant production of a workforce.

* Here's KU's Bill Self, talking about the transfer portal (and in my opinion the gradual demise of the amateur, pure appeal of college sports): "Kids should be able to move in theory, but it's out of control now because the reason they're moving is because I can get a bigger NIL deal somewhere else" by marketing their name, image and likeness.

* It's May; slow the calendar down now.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

