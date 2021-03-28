Don Walton: Fischer consideration of governorship could freeze GOP field

"But there was a lot of action going on; it was an experience."

* * *

Finishing up:

* Does Ernie Chambers know that the Huskers are recruiting a guy named Popeye, one of his all-time favorite characters? Hello, Popeye Williams, a defensive end from Indiana who already has an offer from a little football school called Alabama.

* Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is raising money now to begin to restore the campaign funding stockpile he had accumulated before he finally was confronted by a strong Democratic challenger in the form of Kate Bolz, forcing him to spend generously to win with room to spare at the end.

* Uh, ok, everybody, that ad traffic, including those annoying pop-ups, is getting a little heavy online. Just saying.

* Mike Pompeo ventures into Iowa just in case, treading lightly and scattering seeds, beginning that long wait for The Donald to decide. He'll have plenty of company in the waiting room.

* The Big Ten has issues: It's really 14, so there's that for starters, and now only one of its nine members that played in the NCAA basketball tournament made it as far as the Sweet 16. Time for an urgent call to marketing!