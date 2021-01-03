Don Walton: Ernie Chambers taught, stood guard and stood in the way

We might automatically think in terms of a painting, a sketch or a bust; for him, a child's colorful drawing might be more meaningful. Children are his favorite people.

Or, perhaps best of all, the tribute might be a Legislature that is more alert now to suffering and injustice and inequality and that uneven playing field, a Legislature that focuses more now on treating people in need, perhaps especially children, as the special interests.

* * *

Finishing up:

* President Donald Trump has invited his supporters to come to Washington on Wednesday for a "very big (and) wild" protest as Congress certifies the Electoral College results that will remove him from office upon completion of his term. And then 14 dangerous days lie ahead to Jan. 20.

* The Nebraska Legislature launches its 2021 session on the same day with election of officers and committee chairpersons along with determining membership of committees. There are openings on Appropriations and Revenue, along with what appears to be a major battle for chairmanship of the Education Committee.