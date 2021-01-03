Don Walton: Ernie Chambers taught, stood guard and stood in the way

Remembering when Ernie Chambers first arrived in the Legislature a long time ago.
It wasn't exactly a warm welcome with colleagues wary and suspicious of this outspoken young Black man who was suddenly in their midst.
One leading senator arose one morning early in that legislative session to suggest that it might be time for a dress code.
Chambers promptly stood up to say he'd have an amendment ready to require all senators to use deodorant, casting an eye on the large senator as he sat down.
And all of a sudden it was clear who this new young man was, speaking softly but made of steel, standing there determined, defiant and alone. There would be no dress code motion.
Remembering how Terry Carpenter, the volcanic and immensely productive senator from Scottsbluff, went after Chambers at just about every opportunity during floor debate early in the legislative session that first year.
And then, after a baptism of opposition and attack, there emerged a remarkable 180-degree turn with Carpenter becoming supportive of Chambers.
That led me to Carpenter's desk during one noon recess to ask what had caused this abrupt change.
Carpenter said it took him awhile to figure out that the reason he didn't like this challenging, outspoken, disruptive and sometimes argumentative young man was because "he's just like me."
And from that moment on, Ernie had an ally.
When Carpenter died of cancer, his wife, Hazeldeane, asked Chambers to come to Scottsbluff to be a pallbearer, and there he is in the photos, a young Black man in his informal attire standing with the white men dressed in coats and ties.
Carpenter would have liked that.
There's a huge hole in the Legislature that Chambers leaves behind.
He challenged, he taught, he shamed.
He annoyed, and even taunted, when he chose.
He pushed uncomfortable issues into the spotlight, won some big battles and prevented bad things from happening. Ernie stood guard; he stood in the way.
He taught about injustice, unfairness, the stacked deck, the far more difficult road full of hurdles and barriers and sinkholes that some people have to travel.
He urged people to be kinder and better.
He challenged Christians to be Christians and he knew the Bible better than any of them did, using Scripture to teach and remind and often shame them.
He quoted remarkably long stances of poetry from memory; he immortalized Popeye; he sang.
He really ought to have some kind of continuing presence in the Capitol to keep an eye on the Legislature.
We might automatically think in terms of a painting, a sketch or a bust; for him, a child's colorful drawing might be more meaningful. Children are his favorite people.
Or, perhaps best of all, the tribute might be a Legislature that is more alert now to suffering and injustice and inequality and that uneven playing field, a Legislature that focuses more now on treating people in need, perhaps especially children, as the special interests.
* * *
Finishing up:
* President Donald Trump has invited his supporters to come to Washington on Wednesday for a "very big (and) wild" protest as Congress certifies the Electoral College results that will remove him from office upon completion of his term. And then 14 dangerous days lie ahead to Jan. 20.
* The Nebraska Legislature launches its 2021 session on the same day with election of officers and committee chairpersons along with determining membership of committees. There are openings on Appropriations and Revenue, along with what appears to be a major battle for chairmanship of the Education Committee.
* And the day before all of that, Georgia voters will determine whether the incoming Joe Biden administration might have some success in pursuing the new president's agenda at least for the next two years or whether there will an immediate lockdown in the Senate imposed by the Grim Reaper from Kentucky who appears to live for such moments.
* This year will mark the launch of Gov. Pete Ricketts' last two-year state budget cycle, the governor's final opportunity to identify and make investments in Nebraska's future with incoming revenue available to do that.
* One of the obvious arguments for campaign finance reform is the sight of dozens of lawmakers in Washington taking positions this week largely designed to protect and please their fund-raising base.
* Are there any potential 2022 gubernatorial candidates in the Legislature? Brett Lindstrom, perhaps.
PHOTOS: SEN. ERNIE CHAMBERS THROUGH THE YEARS
