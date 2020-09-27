Don Walton: Doris Kearns Goodwin says demonstrators will need to connect inside

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At an electric moment in the nation's history, young people who are seeking change need to remain disciplined as well as vocal and they need to begin to connect with leaders on the inside who can deliver, Doris Kearns Goodwin says.

That's how change has worked in America, the nation's most celebrated presidential historian says.

Civil rights, women's rights, gay rights and more, including a war in Vietnam.

Black Lives Matter now, and there is more, including calls for police and justice reform.

"Each generation takes us further along" in what looks a lot like a relay race, Goodwin said in delivering the annual Governor's Lecture in the Humanities to a virtual audience estimated to be about 2,000 participants who mostly logged in online last week.

Social change in America has repeatedly "begun from the ground up," Goodwin said.

It's important that "more young people understand where we came from," she said. "In these turbulent times, history provides hope."

Goodwin hit it out of the park at the event sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and the E. N. Thompson Forum on World Issues, speaking from Concord, Mass., in a relaxed and engaging manner.