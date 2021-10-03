Don Walton: Democrats focused on Omaha in redistricting

And suddenly they were done.
With some bipartisan agreement — or perhaps acceptance is the more accurate word — and nary the mention of a filibuster.
Democrats protected their only opportunity to win a House seat and a presidential electoral vote in metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District.
And, judging by their votes at the end, they must believe they came out at least OK, or perhaps more accurately at least as good as they thought they could, in redistricting the Legislature.
Only five Democrats, including Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, voted against enactment of the negotiated plan that sends urban portions of Lincoln into rural legislative districts.
Eight Democrats voted to support that legislative plan; four Democrats chose not to cast a vote, including Sens. Anna Wishart and Eliot Bostar of Lincoln.
That House seat and electoral vote are the shiny objects, but it's the legislative seats that will have more direct impact on Nebraskans.
The full effect of the substantial reordering of Lincoln legislative districts is yet to be determined as the city's urban precincts are mixed in with rural districts that stretch far from the Capital City.
Rural generally equates into Republican; Lincoln voters chose the Democratic challengers to President Donald Trump, Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in their latest re-election bids.
You could argue that Lincoln should've been allocated an additional senator in the wake of the 2020 census, but that wasn't going to happen after an additional urban senator was added to metropolitan Omaha's legislative delegation.
Census figures pointed to the need to add an additional 1.6 urban senators to the Legislature and rural lawmakers swiftly rounded off that figure to one.
That was their Priority No. 1 and they succeeded.
Meanwhile, the urban-rural disparity presumably will continue to grow during the next 10 years before the 2030 census. That 1.6 figure may be 1.7 by the time voters go to the general election polls 13 months from now.
Still unknown — at least to most of us — is the Republican and Democratic registration figures in the realigned districts.
Those figures will tell the full story of what happened last week.
It takes 33 votes to bust through a filibuster and effectively rule the roost in Nebraska's one-house Legislature; Republicans count 32 senators today, although one of them is far more likely to vote with Democrats on fundamental issues and a number of others are independent of dogma.
Several of those independent Republican veterans will conclude their legislative careers at the end of next year.
The R and D numbers that emerge from last week's legislative redistricting could be the whole ballgame.
* * *
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue was pleased with the Legislature's redistricting results.
"We recognize there is an ongoing shift in population in our state from rural to urban population centers," he said.
"With that in mind, our ask of the Legislature in the redistricting process was for the body to recognize the importance of maintaining rural voices in this effort, given the vital role agriculture and rural Nebraska play in our state.
"While not perfect, we feel the results of the Legislature's efforts largely respected our ask, for the betterment of our entire state."
The ongoing challenge is to grow rural Nebraska while the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan complex continues to grow.
And it's fair to ask urban lawmakers to help that happen.
* * *
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte invited Nebraskans last week to "rise up" and use the ballot initiative process to take some issues into their own hands.
"The Unicameral should go away," he said during remarks on the floor.
And so should Nebraska's system of assigning one of the state's five presidential electoral votes to the winner in each of the state's three congressional districts, he said.
"People are organizing across the state," Groene said, mentioning concerns about school curriculum issues and vaccination mandates.
"People, you need to rise up," he said, in response to "a precarious situation in our country."
* * *
Finishing up:
* The Club for Growth saluted Sens. Robert Clements of Elmwood, Bruce Bostelman of Brainard and Dan Hughes of Venango as "defenders of economic freedom" based on their voting records in the Legislature.
* That was a solid and sure-footed performance by Sen. Deb Fischer during her Fox News interview with Bret Baier last week on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and other topics.
* The National Democratic Redistricting Committee issued a statement congratulating Nebraska legislators who are Democrats for "forcing a compromise" that ensures the 2nd Congressional District will remain competitive.
* Big week ahead: The Legislature's Appropriations Committee hears proposals Tuesday on how the state should spend a treasure chest of federal funding available to stimulate economic recovery and growth in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
* And the Huskers host Michigan on Saturday looking like they just might be ready to assert themselves on the national stage once again.
