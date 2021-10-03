Don Walton: Democrats focused on Omaha in redistricting

You could argue that Lincoln should've been allocated an additional senator in the wake of the 2020 census, but that wasn't going to happen after an additional urban senator was added to metropolitan Omaha's legislative delegation.

Census figures pointed to the need to add an additional 1.6 urban senators to the Legislature and rural lawmakers swiftly rounded off that figure to one.

That was their Priority No. 1 and they succeeded.

Meanwhile, the urban-rural disparity presumably will continue to grow during the next 10 years before the 2030 census. That 1.6 figure may be 1.7 by the time voters go to the general election polls 13 months from now.

Still unknown — at least to most of us — is the Republican and Democratic registration figures in the realigned districts.

Those figures will tell the full story of what happened last week.

It takes 33 votes to bust through a filibuster and effectively rule the roost in Nebraska's one-house Legislature; Republicans count 32 senators today, although one of them is far more likely to vote with Democrats on fundamental issues and a number of others are independent of dogma.