Don Walton: Court case, filing deadlines scramble next year's House race

With all of that uncertainty in play, Republicans who might be interested in that House seat are left to watch and wait as bystanders.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln has scheduled an event in the Great Hall at Lincoln Station in the Haymarket on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to officially announce her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for that congressional seat.

Pansing Brooks will be delivering her message in Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont earlier in the day.

* * *

Finishing up:

* A fundamental conservative principle that the best government is the government closest to home appears to be in conflict with growing conservative calls for new spending limits on public schools in Nebraska, which are governed by local school boards.

* Republican Rep. Don Bacon, defending his House vote to enact the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill during an interview with KETV in Omaha: "To say that a bill is right for your district, right for your state, something you helped write and then you have to vote against it because you don't want to give the other side a victory, that is a sign of what's broken. I don't want to be a part of that."