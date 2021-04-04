Don Walton: Climbing Kilimanjaro together in the nonpartisan Legislature

* Speaking during arguments over a student athlete compensation case, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas placed Nebraska in company with Alabama and Ohio State. Perhaps a little judicial stare decisis in play: looking to the past as precedent.

* Roy Williams thanked former Nebraskan Gene Budig, who died last year, for setting him on the road to his spectacular coaching career at Kansas and North Carolina during his retirement news conference at Chapel Hill. When Budig was chancellor at Kansas, he hired Williams as the Jayhawk basketball coach despite considerable, and influential, opposition because he was an assistant coach, rather than a head coach, at the time.

* Now that Sen. Deb Fischer has opted out of a potential 2022 Republican gubernatorial bid, does that open the door to some surprise possibilities who might be reassessing their future now? Go for it now or you'll probably have to wait eight years.

* Ahead lie legislative decisions on taxes and revenue and a fundamental question: Is this spending or is this investment?

* With massive, once-in-a-generation (or lifetime) federal infrastructure funding approaching over the horizon, could high-speed rail between Lincoln and Omaha get on the list now along with Nebraska's expressway highway system and rural broadband?