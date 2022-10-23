Don Walton: Clerk did not accurately define O'Donnell's role in the Legislature

Don Walton Political reporter/columnist Don Walton covers politics and the Legislature along with writing a weekly column. Follow Don Walton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Big shoes to fill.

Patrick O'Donnell's title of clerk of the Legislature is misleading and vastly understates his role; if this was the private sector, he could be called manager.

Working under the leadership of the elected Speaker and the Legislature's executive board.

His approaching departure could be potentially jarring, at least early on, in terms of how well the Legislature functions, especially with a new clerk assuming the duties at a moment when the nonpartisan Legislature drifts more into chaotic and partisan behavior.

Look to Washington to see how well partisanship and party-first government works.

Although the departure of O'Donnell may seem unimportant to people who might equate his role to secretary or note-keeper, a couple of text messages I received moments after sharing knowledge about his decision to hang it up after 45 years put the change in perspective.

"This is a bombshell announcement," a former state senator texted.

"In the world of the Nebraska Legislature this is equivalent to an earthquake."

A lobbyist simply texted "Wow!" upon being informed of O'Donnell's decision.

O'Donnell did a remarkable job of managing the operation of the Legislature, which on its very worse days can tend toward middle school behavior.

If that sounds disrespectful, it's not when we all consider our own behavior at times.

The Legislature sometimes is supercharged, sometimes chaotic, often tense, occasionally weary with 49 actors crowded onto a single stage.

O'Donnell has participated in a lot of history, working inside the arena without a vote or a hard hat.

And he has been the guardian of this unique, one-house, nonpartisan governing institution.

* * *

With a week to go before the University of Florida's board of trustees meets to consider the nomination of Sen. Ben Sasse to be the university's new president, debate over the selection process as well as the recommended choice continues in Gainesville.

"For a university that's been under fire in recent years for being a political pawn of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the choice is a bad look at best," the Independent Florida Alligator student newspaper stated.

But Robert Krupczak, a 1989 graduate, said that while he doesn't entirely agree with Sasse's political views, he thinks Sasse might be a good choice.

"I think he can provide the kind of political coverage to de-escalate cultural war crap that is increasingly looking like it's being imposed on the university from outside," he said.

Meanwhile, the UF Student Senate unanimously approved a resolution condemning the presidential search committee for submitting a single nomination.

The university board of trustees meets on Nov. 1 to consider the nomination of Sasse.

* * *

Here's how you do it.

"Your 'yes' vote WILL NOT affect your property tax or income tax.

"It WILL add half a penny in sales tax to every dollar spent on certain items.

"Not groceries.

"Not rent.

"Not medications.

"Not gasoline."

That's the flyer urging voter support for a $68 million bond issue to fund community improvements in Norfolk focused on public safety, street maintenance, parks and recreation.

The flyer directly addresses and removes specific questions and issues that might be stumbling blocks as voters consider investment in the growth of Norfolk, a community already on the move.

* * *

A look at campaign finance numbers points as expected to metropolitan Omaha as the chief legislative battleground in November.

Without campaign finance limits, 20 legislative candidates are waging six-figure campaigns for an office that pays $12,000 a year in salary along with reimbursement for some related expenses, including travel.

And four more are approaching that level of financial support.

One, former Douglas County Attorney Stu Dornan of Omaha, has exceeded the $300,000 mark.

Two state senators in metropolitan Omaha who are Democrats sit atop the list of targeted incumbents. And both Sens. Michaela Cavanaugh of Omaha and Wendy DeBoer of Bennington are competitive financially in their battles for reelection, with DeBoer facing the additional challenge of a dramatically reapportioned district.

In Lincoln, former Sen. Danielle Conrad and George Dungan are sitting just below the $200,000 mark and probably have exceeded it by now.

Eyes are on metropolitan Omaha as Republicans seek the elusive filibuster-proof figure of 33 senators, an unreliable target in a Legislature without partisan affiliation, party leaders, party discipline or party control.

* * *

Finishing up:

* A couple more weeks to go before the construction of a new governor's administration begins to take shape, and that always sends a stir of energy through the Capitol.

* As Lincoln prepares to host a large gambling casino in the near future, an unknown factor is its impact on the culture of our community. Voters embraced authorization of limited casino gambling in the state, but how many chose to support it because it was carefully attached to additional property tax relief?

* Major league baseball needs to revisit its map to the World Series. When none of the best teams in the National League — the Dodgers, the Braves and the Mets — make it to the Series, the regular-season record established over the long haul of 162 games is diminished. In the American League, the two best teams made it to the end.