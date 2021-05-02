Don Walton: Challenges, change and opportunities in the Legislature

There have been some powerful debates in the Legislature this session, well above the curve.

One of them was last week's discussion of Sen. Lou Ann Linehan's bill that would provide tax credits for individuals whose private school donations help provide scholarship assistance for students to attend schools that may better fit their needs.

That would include, in particular, some Black students in Omaha who have thrived in Catholic schools after failing to do well in public schools for a variety of reasons.

Sen. Justin Wayne made a powerful case for providing them with that opportunity.

Color me impractical, or just dumb, but if we care about something enough to write a check and provide a little financial assistance, why don't we just do that without expecting or asking for a tax break for a personal act of giving or charity?

There have been other excellent debates this session, probably with more to come.

Some of the more seasoned, reasonable and moderate voices have only one session left after this year — and most of those senators are Republicans who have helped keep the nonpartisan Legislature on course at a time when politics is polarized in our country, more sharply divided and hopelessly partisan.