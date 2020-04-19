Don Walton: Campaign finance filings begin to identify legislative battles

Finishing up:

* The University of Nebraska deserves high praise for its decision to offer a tuition-free higher education to in-state undergraduate students whose families have an adjusted gross income at or below $60,000. Bold, generous — and smart.

* Not smart: Nebraska Crossing's announced intention to begin to open some of its outlets for business during the anticipated peak presence of the coronavirus in Nebraska. C'mon, you can wait a little while longer, lives are at stake.

* Sen. Kate Bolz, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, has thus far raised $286,000 for her campaign, the most by any challenger in the 1st District in 14 years.

* Fortenberry has just under $2 million in cash on hand.

* My mail ballot has arrived and I'm going to vote by mail in the May primary election for the first time ever. But I'm going to miss voting at the F Street Recreation Center, where I have been able to see the rich diversity of my neighborhood on full display every Election Day.

* Somewhere out there, spread across the city, are my co-workers. And my friends. And this is getting old.

