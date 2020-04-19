Don Walton: Campaign finance filings begin to identify legislative battles

Strolling through the new campaign finance reports filed by candidates for the Legislature, you see that incumbents hold an early edge.
And that's to be expected.
What's uncertain from those early figures is which contests involving incumbents will turn increasingly competitive on the road to November.
Two of Gov. Ricketts' appointees — Sens. Julie Slama of Peru and Andrew La Grone of Gretna — will face voters for the first time.
Several incumbent senators who are Democrats will be seeking re-election in districts with Republican registration majorities, and could become designated Republican Party targets.
That trio is composed of Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor; Dan Quick of Grand Island, a labor union member and blue-collar rarity in the Legislature; and Carol Blood of Bellevue.
Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln is also a Democrat who will be seeking re-election, but she represents a district that is marginally Democratic in terms of voter registration.
And there are other high-profile legislative contests, including a challenge to Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, a Republican, by Helen Raikes of Ashland, a registered independent whose late husband Ron Raikes served in the Legislature.
Particularly interesting is the challenge out west to Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon by Tanya Storer of Whitman, who enters the race with the endorsement of former Republican Gov. Kay Orr.
Brewer is a Republican who was encouraged by Gov. Pete Ricketts to run for the Legislature in 2016, when he ousted former Sen. Al Davis, a Republican who had opposed Ricketts on a number of issues.
Brewer is the first and only Native member of the Legislature.
So what do those early campaign finance statements show?
Incumbency helps a lot.
The incumbent in all those races is out front in terms of campaign funding resources at this point, and usually by a wide margin. The exception is Blood, who is essentially even with her challenger, Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue.
Slama, Bostelman, Quick and La Grone all have more than $80,000 in cash on hand. Walz has $60,000.
In Lincoln, Sen. Suzanne Geist has $90,000 and Sen. Mike Hilgers lists $156,000 in cash on hand. Wishart reports about $50,000.
Among the challengers, Janet Palmtag of Syracuse has the most funding on hand, $43,000, as she seeks the District 1 seat held by Slama.
Money is one of the major advantages of incumbency along with name recognition.
Primary election results on May 12 will help guide candidates and their campaigns on how much more they may need to raise before the November general election.
The first-round results will also be instructive as political parties decide which legislative races will occupy their time and attention.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has not been shy about participating in legislative contests, will also have some decisions to make and whether to support Brewer in his bid for re-election will be one of them.
There's a lot at stake this election year in a nonpartisan Legislature that currently counts 30 members who are Republicans, 18 who are Democrats and one who is a registered nonpartisan.
It takes 33 votes in the Legislature to end a filibuster, which is the defensive weapon that a legislative minority can use to block legislation. That's the real political power dynamic that is at stake in November when Nebraskans cast votes to choose their state senators.
The other key figure: 30 votes are required to override a gubernatorial veto.
Nebraska's state senators are institutionally nonpartisan, but the divisions when it comes time to vote are largely Republican and Democratic along with urban and rural.
* * *
Finishing up:
* The University of Nebraska deserves high praise for its decision to offer a tuition-free higher education to in-state undergraduate students whose families have an adjusted gross income at or below $60,000. Bold, generous — and smart.
* Not smart: Nebraska Crossing's announced intention to begin to open some of its outlets for business during the anticipated peak presence of the coronavirus in Nebraska. C'mon, you can wait a little while longer, lives are at stake.
Two state senators urge an end to coronavirus restrictions; Ricketts said he'll stick with gradual approach
* Sen. Kate Bolz, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, has thus far raised $286,000 for her campaign, the most by any challenger in the 1st District in 14 years.
* Fortenberry has just under $2 million in cash on hand.
* My mail ballot has arrived and I'm going to vote by mail in the May primary election for the first time ever. But I'm going to miss voting at the F Street Recreation Center, where I have been able to see the rich diversity of my neighborhood on full display every Election Day.
* Somewhere out there, spread across the city, are my co-workers. And my friends. And this is getting old.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
