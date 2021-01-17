Don Walton: Buckle up — another challenging week ahead

* * *

We never have made the most of our city's name.

An annual celebration of Abraham Lincoln's birthday in our town would give major national figures — yes, even presidents — an opportunity to come here and identify with him, perhaps use the occasion for a launch of some of their own policies and programs.

With a country so divided now, this might be a good time to think about that.

Lincoln, the man, is the presidential model for a time of division — without the accompanying context of a civil war.

And he was a Republican.

* * *

The Legislature has wisely chosen to take necessary precautions to guard against COVID-19.

All good moves by Speaker Mike Hilgers.

The changes include following some procedures instituted last year in the closing weeks of the 2020 legislative session that limited access to the floor of the Legislature, including removing members of the news media who always had been granted floor access.

It will be good to get back on the floor once the pandemic is under control.