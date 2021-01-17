Don Walton: Buckle up — another challenging week ahead

Historic week ahead.
A change of presidents — hopefully peaceful — and an abrupt change in direction.
A divided Congress that can either try to work together, at least during a non-election year, or engage in partisan stalemate while the country's needs are delayed or go unaddressed.
It's the danger of party over country that George Washington warned about and it is bigtime here right now.
When polling suggests that only 21 percent of Republicans believe that Joe Biden legitimately won the presidential election, we have built-in division and disinformation — along with delusion — and that's a huge impediment to accomplishing much of anything.
Together no longer is an operative word in the partisan, party-driven politics of America.
They must be celebrating behind the governing walls in Moscow and Beijing.
Pour the vodka and whatever.
They may be hoping that awful day of insurrection at the nation's Capitol was just the beginning.
Donald Trump may be gone from Washington on Wednesday, but he changed America — at least for now.
Now, the question is whether this is going to be permanent or whether we get our country back again.
* * *
We never have made the most of our city's name.
An annual celebration of Abraham Lincoln's birthday in our town would give major national figures — yes, even presidents — an opportunity to come here and identify with him, perhaps use the occasion for a launch of some of their own policies and programs.
With a country so divided now, this might be a good time to think about that.
Lincoln, the man, is the presidential model for a time of division — without the accompanying context of a civil war.
And he was a Republican.
* * *
The Legislature has wisely chosen to take necessary precautions to guard against COVID-19.
All good moves by Speaker Mike Hilgers.
The changes include following some procedures instituted last year in the closing weeks of the 2020 legislative session that limited access to the floor of the Legislature, including removing members of the news media who always had been granted floor access.
It will be good to get back on the floor once the pandemic is under control.
What is missing now is the daily personal interaction with senators on the floor, generated at least as often by the lawmakers as by members of the media, that informed and often alerted reporters, providing important context, a better understanding of individual positions and often a valuable heads-up.
That's an ancillary casualty of the virus.
* * *
David Else, who farms near Overton, says he will challenge Republican Rep. Adrian Smith's anticipated reelection bid in 2022 in the wake of the 3rd District congressman's vote against House certification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.
"He knows Biden clearly won," Else said.
"So, to me, it's as though they want the USA to be run by a dictator."
Smith represents western and central Nebraska and the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state.
Else would be a Democratic challenger.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Concerns about legislative committee executive sessions not being available to coverage by the news media when they are conducted on the floor during the pandemic were resolved by Speaker Mike Hilgers, who asked that a committee move its scheduled conference on the floor to an accessible hearing room.
* Headline in the Queens Daily Eagle in New York City: "Queens man impeached — again."
* There are two golf courses on Elba.
* One longtime legislative observer who knows the place well, from inside and outside its doors, is guessing on the basis of current traffic that senators will confront more than 700 bills introduced despite a call for fewer bills in this pandemic-challenged session.
* Chuck Todd on NBC's Meet the Press: "And while it's politically explainable why a Nebraska Republican would be reticent to use a network bullhorn to criticize the president if that Nebraska Republican wanted to stay a senator past the Trump era, there is a consequence that comes with it — sending a subtle message that the president's behavior is tolerable enough."
* Bruce Ramge is retiring after 10 years as state insurance director, effective April 9. Ramge was first appointed as director by former Gov. Dave Heineman.
* And, so, another dramatic and dangerous week ahead.
