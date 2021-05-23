Don Walton: Big finish and then state senators go home

School's almost out.
And senators are feeling the urge to dash out the door.
Spring and summer are beckoning after a long legislative session that was conducted with pandemic restrictions during a long, long, dark winter.
Horns honking, tires squealing, windows rolled down, balloons ascending, members of the Legislature are headed home on Thursday.
Then they'll be back in Lincoln for a week or so this autumn to tackle redistricting, a process that will be conducted largely in the shadows before it's ready for prime time.
It's going to be contentious — as it always, and already, is.
The latest meeting of the redistricting committee quickly resulted in the partisan division that openly surfaces every 10 years as members of this uniquely nonpartisan Legislature decide how to divide legislative and congressional districts, with majority Republicans holding and ready to fully exercise the upper hand.
During that recent executive session, one senator who is a Democrat twice backed his chair farther away from the table, almost reflexively distancing himself from the proceedings. Another Democrat who is usually outspoken remained silent most of the time.
The unspoken goals will be to secure or strengthen the Republican hold on metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District House seat and probably try to limit the loss of rural seats in the Legislature after official census results fully display the shift of population to the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan complex.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau already has weighed in with a remarkably frank call to "draw maps that protect the voice of rural Nebraskans" and to preserve "as many rural districts as possible."
Rural senators usually are conservative Republicans.
This is a particularly interesting exercise in Nebraska with its nonpartisan Legislature.
Ten years ago, with Gov. Dave Heineman pointing the way, senators decided to yank Offutt Air Force Base out of the 2nd District and its natural connection to Omaha and send a 1st District finger extending north along the Iowa border to grab and attach it to the Lincoln congressional district in order to try to attain their goal.
Republicans have been extraordinarily successful in maintaining a firm hold on that House seat, thanks in large part to Sarpy County voters, but they haven't been so dominant in the presidential contest.
Rep. Don Bacon was reelected to his third term in 2020, but Donald Trump lost the district's presidential electoral vote to Joe Biden.
While Republicans have won 13 of the past 14 House elections in the district, they've lost two of the last four electoral votes.
The GOP's legislative redistricting goal will be to hold rural district losses in the Legislature to a single seat even if final census figures point more to the addition of two urban seats.
This Legislature's decision will govern for the following 10 years as Nebraska's urban population continues to grow and the rural population is anticipated to continue to decline.
Game on.
* * *
Finishing up:
* First time I've heard it, but it's probably been part of personal legislative conversation: Sen. Mark Kolterman referred in floor conversation to Matthew, Mark and John, three power-senators who are friends and sit together in the back of the chamber. That would include Sens. John Stinner and Matt Williams. No Luke in this Legislature.
* Unless something slipped by without notice, this Legislature — unlike so many in other states, and to its credit — did not take action designed to hinder or reduce voter turnout.
* Redistricting might have been achieved differently in Nebraska this year with different results except for the pandemic. Supporters of a proposed 2020 initiative to create a citizens commission to recommend new district maps to the Legislature for its approval shelved their petition drive last summer as the virus spread.
* This headline says it all: "Opponents push bill protecting meatpacking workers off the agenda."
* The Legislature returns on Wednesday with the potential for fireworks. On the agenda: a debate on redistricting guidelines in the morning; motions to override gubernatorial vetoes in the afternoon.
* Will Dave Heineman enter the 2022 Republican gubernatorial race? He'd probably be able to dominate GOP debates with his knowledge of state government and legislative issues. But Jim Pillen may have Gov. Pete Ricketts' endorsement, accompanied by state party support, and Charles Herbster might have an endorsement from Donald Trump.
* But, apparently, Garth Brooks could beat all of them.
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Top Journal Star photos for May
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon