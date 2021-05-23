Don Walton: Big finish and then state senators go home

School's almost out.

And senators are feeling the urge to dash out the door.

Spring and summer are beckoning after a long legislative session that was conducted with pandemic restrictions during a long, long, dark winter.

Horns honking, tires squealing, windows rolled down, balloons ascending, members of the Legislature are headed home on Thursday.

Then they'll be back in Lincoln for a week or so this autumn to tackle redistricting, a process that will be conducted largely in the shadows before it's ready for prime time.

It's going to be contentious — as it always, and already, is.

The latest meeting of the redistricting committee quickly resulted in the partisan division that openly surfaces every 10 years as members of this uniquely nonpartisan Legislature decide how to divide legislative and congressional districts, with majority Republicans holding and ready to fully exercise the upper hand.

During that recent executive session, one senator who is a Democrat twice backed his chair farther away from the table, almost reflexively distancing himself from the proceedings. Another Democrat who is usually outspoken remained silent most of the time.