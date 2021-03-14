Don Walton: Bad week for Husker honor and pride

* Understandably, Gov. Pete Ricketts declines to talk about his political future with almost two years remaining in his governorship and the future course of the Republican Party in play, but recently he has been issuing statements on topics like federal immigration policy and respect for the flag that have broad conservative appeal both within and outside the state.

* Change has come to Nebraska: "It is The World-Herald's view that recreational marijuana is both inevitable and proper public policy," the state's largest newspaper, once a key pillar of conservative opinion, stated in an editorial this past week while citing the prospect of "significant tax revenue" accompanying investment and employment.

* Colorado retailers have sold $10 billion of marijuana since recreational pot became legal in 2014; the state already had topped $1 billion in state revenue by 2019.

* Proposed election law changes nationally are shameful; if you're eligible and registered, shouldn't voting be convenient, not hard?

* So far, the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary race, which has the potential of becoming a high-profile showdown, is unformed and in flux behind the scenes. The last time the governorship was open in 2014, Pete Ricketts edged out Attorney General Jon Bruning by 2,347 votes in a six-candidate GOP primary field.