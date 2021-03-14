Don Walton: Bad week for Husker honor and pride

Bad week for the Huskers.
Losing games is bad enough, but not keeping your word to your most respected football opponent ever and attempting to run away and make some money at home would be worse.
So much worse.
How could that have even been on the table?
Tom Osborne was 60-3 at the end. Freaking 60 and 3. That's setting the bar beyond reach, but honor and pride should not be.
Now, let's just call it a temporary error in judgment and move on.
* * *
The Legislature's revised Revenue Committee appears to be a more collegial blend of senators than its predecessor.
The dynamics are less charged; there's a mixture of four veterans and four newcomers, including former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood of Norfolk and Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar.
Remarkably, the seat of state government previously did not have a senator sitting on the committee that recommends, and often determines, the tax policy that funds state government.
Bostar is an active participant in committee executive sessions, as is Flood, a new member of the committee whose leadership skills and leadership experience are valuable.
Personal note: This is my first opportunity as a legislative reporter to see Mike Flood at work. He is knowledgeable, engaged and prepared, often already having sat down with key players impacted by a bill, sometimes ready with a proposed amendment or solution in hand. He's a doer.
Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn is obviously pleased by the committee's composition and determined to have it craft a tax reform package for consideration by the 2022 Legislature.
The quest goes on.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Cameron the Capitol Cat, the friendly guy who regularly roams the Capitol grounds, has been reported as missing. His Twitter — @NECapitolCat — lists this number to call if you know where he is: 402-477-1302.
* Mark it on your calendar: "Ernie Chambers — Through the Years," a wide-ranging new conversation with Fred Knapp asking the questions and Chambers in full Ernie mode, perhaps even singing, all currently scheduled to air for the first time on Sunday, April 18, at 6 p.m. on NET.
* The Legislature's 90-day session reaches the halfway point on Wednesday, when the chamber is likely to sport some green on St. Patrick's Day.
* Speaker Mike Hilgers earns high marks for managing this pandemic legislative session with growing and welcome assistance from Sens. Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnsons.
* Understandably, Gov. Pete Ricketts declines to talk about his political future with almost two years remaining in his governorship and the future course of the Republican Party in play, but recently he has been issuing statements on topics like federal immigration policy and respect for the flag that have broad conservative appeal both within and outside the state.
* Change has come to Nebraska: "It is The World-Herald's view that recreational marijuana is both inevitable and proper public policy," the state's largest newspaper, once a key pillar of conservative opinion, stated in an editorial this past week while citing the prospect of "significant tax revenue" accompanying investment and employment.
* Colorado retailers have sold $10 billion of marijuana since recreational pot became legal in 2014; the state already had topped $1 billion in state revenue by 2019.
* Proposed election law changes nationally are shameful; if you're eligible and registered, shouldn't voting be convenient, not hard?
* So far, the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary race, which has the potential of becoming a high-profile showdown, is unformed and in flux behind the scenes. The last time the governorship was open in 2014, Pete Ricketts edged out Attorney General Jon Bruning by 2,347 votes in a six-candidate GOP primary field.
* Decided to turn the TV dial to Millard North v. Bellevue West on Saturday night and glad I did in time to see probably the most talent-filled Nebraska high school basketball game I've ever seen. It was a wow!
