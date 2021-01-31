Don Walton: Another month down as we inch closer to safer future

* Trump is being much quieter than expected; a combination of his loss of a bullhorn on Twitter — and perhaps some news media self-restraint.

* There's some substantial rearrangement of cable news network strength and influence ahead in the wake of Joe Biden succeeding Trump.

* As the Legislature splits into committees for all-day hearings, it's hard to get a sense of this legislative session. But the divisive influence of redistricting is likely to be off the table until a later special session because U.S. Census figures won't be available until the regular session adjourns.

* Kara Eastman was mentioned by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a recent Vanity Fair profile as a potential new member of her AOC Squad in the House had she been elected to the metropolitan Omaha House seat in November.

* With the COVID-19 economic recovery package and infrastructure investment apparently likely to be on the fast track for filibuster-proof approval in the Senate, it looks like immigration reform will be left behind once again. It lost out to the long battle over the Affordable Care Act in the opening years of the Obama administration.

* Monday is gambling day in the Legislature with nine proposals ready for public hearing in the General Affairs Committee. Place your bets.