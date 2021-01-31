Don Walton: Another month down as we inch closer to safer future

Welcome, February.
Two winter months down with one to go — although March has gotten increasingly dicey weather-wise.
A new month is also welcome because we are hopefully moving toward a safer time after a dark and dangerous year. The first coronavirus outbreak in the United States occurred last February.
Since then, it has been a dangerous dance with the devil, sometimes performed with caution and care, sometimes recklessly, always risky. We don't need that as part of our lives anymore.
It has revealed a lot about us.
And the future outlook seems to change almost daily.
New strains, new challenges, new vaccine supplies and everchanging estimates of vaccination schedules.
But on we go.
Headline in The New York Times on Sunday: "As Coronavirus Variants Spread, 'No One is Safe Until Everyone is Safe.'"
And this in the Washington Post: "Michigan restaurants defy state COVID restrictions."
And then this in the Los Angeles Times: "Dodger Stadium's vaccination site temporarily shut down by protestors."
Huh? Those are the don't-tread-on-me people?
Some of us have turned opposition to the simple act of wearing a mask to help protect one another into a battle cry of freedom.
But, in spite of us, this will end.
* * *
Perhaps Liz Cheney is the true Republican.
Listen to what the Wyoming congresswoman and chair of the House Republican conference, who is under attack now from members of her own party because she cast a principled vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump, had to say during a 2019 interview in Lincoln:
"Appointment of conservative judges, cutting taxes, ending regulations, bringing jobs back," Cheney said. "The president has delivered on things he promised."
But she decided that didn't give him a free pass to incite a violent and deadly insurrection at the nation's Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election and upend American democracy.
When others did.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Big news: Capitol Cat is planning to seek a seat in the Legislature. Got my vote; let's get that guy indoors during these frigid winter days. Keep track of his campaign at @NECapitolCat on Twitter.
* Trump is being much quieter than expected; a combination of his loss of a bullhorn on Twitter — and perhaps some news media self-restraint.
* There's some substantial rearrangement of cable news network strength and influence ahead in the wake of Joe Biden succeeding Trump.
* As the Legislature splits into committees for all-day hearings, it's hard to get a sense of this legislative session. But the divisive influence of redistricting is likely to be off the table until a later special session because U.S. Census figures won't be available until the regular session adjourns.
* Kara Eastman was mentioned by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a recent Vanity Fair profile as a potential new member of her AOC Squad in the House had she been elected to the metropolitan Omaha House seat in November.
* With the COVID-19 economic recovery package and infrastructure investment apparently likely to be on the fast track for filibuster-proof approval in the Senate, it looks like immigration reform will be left behind once again. It lost out to the long battle over the Affordable Care Act in the opening years of the Obama administration.
* Monday is gambling day in the Legislature with nine proposals ready for public hearing in the General Affairs Committee. Place your bets.
* Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, speaking at a public hearing last week: "I've looked for home runs since I came here," but often had to settle for incremental steps.
* My observation: They often lead to runs batted in.
* Husker football is not for the faint of heart, even when they're not on the field.
* Dates keep changing, but baseball spring training is just around the corner now; the Yankees tentatively plan to report Feb. 17. The State Patrol wants to know.
Top Journal Star Photos for January
