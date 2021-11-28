Don Walton: A year of opportunity for Nebraska and the Legislature

The news landscape in Nebraska is rapidly changing.

* * *

Big moment looming over the horizon for our country.

Does Donald Trump retain his hold on the Republican Party for two more years before the nominees begin to be chosen for the 2024 presidential election, and then be positioned to be the GOP nominee.

Will the results of that election be accepted by the losing candidate? And his or her voters?

And, if not, how do we continue down the path that the Founders forged in establishing a democratic republic in which we are one people, one country?

If not, where do we go from there?

* * *

Governor, are you going to endorse a candidate for governor?

RICKETTS: "I will likely get involved in the governor's race, but I am not prepared to do it at this time."

When might you do so?

RICKETTS: "I'll let you know when I'm ready."

* * *

