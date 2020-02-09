Don Walton: A look back at Kerrey, Hagel and New Hampshire

And now it's New Hampshire's turn.
Bob Kerrey roamed the nation's first presidential primary state almost three decades ago and Chuck Hagel showed up a decade after that.
Kerrey finished third in the 1992 Democratic primary behind Bill Clinton in what was really a battle for second place and long-term survival. Paul Tsongas, the senator from Massachusetts, won his neighboring state as expected.
You could see the impact of that second-place finish the next morning at the airport in Manchester, when Clinton boarded a large charter aircraft accompanied by a long line of news media representatives while Kerrey headed for a small airplane.
It took a while longer, but game over.
Thirteen years later, Hagel was in New Hampshire on a three-day scouting expedition that included a reception at a private home in Manchester, a few college events — one of which was held at a campus a short hike from ski slopes — and the traditional "Politics and Eggs" breakfast in Bedford.
In a living room in Manchester on a rainy night, Hagel told guests that the real purpose of his visit was to recruit linebackers and wide receivers for the Nebraska football team.
Hagel consulted with Kerrey before ultimately deciding not to pursue what would be an uphill 2008 Republican presidential bid that would take an increasing toll on family time.
Kerrey's sudden entry into the 1992 Democratic presidential race contrasted with Clinton's long preparation, advance contacts, organizing efforts and extensive fund-raising.
But Kerrey conducted a free-spirited race.
A couple of personal memories help capture the man:
One day in Manchester, he came walking briskly down a downtown sidewalk accompanied by a half-dozen TV cameras and members of the news media, stopping to shake hands with New Hampshire citizens and ask for their votes.
Without missing a beat, he walked over, shook my hand and made his pitch, no doubt amused to be turning a Nebraska reporter into a campaign prop.
On the day he announced his candidacy, Kerrey and his entourage flew to Denver following the outdoor opening event in Lincoln with the State Capitol providing the TV background.
At his first stop in Denver — it may have been a community college or a job training center — he whispered as he walked past me: "I have no idea what I'm doing."
* * *
Finishing up:
* The independent nature of Kerrey and Hagel appears even more remarkable today; both bucked presidents of their own party at times, but Hagel was a strong ally of George W. Bush on comprehensive immigration reform and Kerrey provided the crucial Senate vote that rescued Bill Clinton's deficit reduction package in the critical early months of his presidency.
* Thinking big: The proposed $2.6 billion University of Nebraska Medical Center project certainly is aspirational, but it's also doable, partly because of the remarkable cluster of mega-wealthy people who live in Omaha and who can be counted upon to chip in a tidy $300 million and change. That is a huge Omaha strength.
* Chairwoman Lou Ann Linehan, calling for order in a Revenue Committee executive session: "Hey!"
* RIP, Iowa. Probably its last first-in-the-country presidential caucus.
* How has the Republican Party changed? 2008 presidential nominee, John McCain; 2012 nominee, Mitt Romney; 2016 nominee, Donald Trump. Would McCain have joined hands with Romney and provided a second Republican vote to convict President Trump, both cast by GOP presidential nominees?
* Steve Lathrop, speaking on the floor of the Legislature about his previous eight years as a state senator and cautioning his colleagues about what lies ahead next year: "The ugly part is redistricting."
* But first comes the 2020 census, and it is critical for Nebraska that everyone in the state is counted. Not gonna lose a House seat, as once was feared, but could lose an estimated $400 million in federal funding over a 10-year period if the statewide census fails to count just 0.1 percent of Nebraska residents.
* There's no crying in baseball, but sadly there was cheating.
