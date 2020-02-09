Don Walton: A look back at Kerrey, Hagel and New Hampshire

And now it's New Hampshire's turn.

Bob Kerrey roamed the nation's first presidential primary state almost three decades ago and Chuck Hagel showed up a decade after that.

Kerrey finished third in the 1992 Democratic primary behind Bill Clinton in what was really a battle for second place and long-term survival. Paul Tsongas, the senator from Massachusetts, won his neighboring state as expected.

You could see the impact of that second-place finish the next morning at the airport in Manchester, when Clinton boarded a large charter aircraft accompanied by a long line of news media representatives while Kerrey headed for a small airplane.

It took a while longer, but game over.

Thirteen years later, Hagel was in New Hampshire on a three-day scouting expedition that included a reception at a private home in Manchester, a few college events — one of which was held at a campus a short hike from ski slopes — and the traditional "Politics and Eggs" breakfast in Bedford.

In a living room in Manchester on a rainy night, Hagel told guests that the real purpose of his visit was to recruit linebackers and wide receivers for the Nebraska football team.