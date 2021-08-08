Don Walton: 2022 election begins to take shape

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue appears ready to step forward and provide Nebraska Democrats with at least one substantial candidate for governor in 2022.
It's not an easy challenge to undertake.
Nebraska Democrats have not been competitive in gubernatorial contests since Bill Hoppner lost a spirited race to Mike Johanns in 1998.
That would be 24 years ago by the time voters cast their ballots next year.
Since then, it's been just win the Republican primary election in May and you're the next governor.
And that helps explain the urgency of the all-out campaigning that already is underway now by Republican gubernatorial hopefuls who have their eye on the prize that will be awarded six months before the 2022 general election.
Former Gov. Dave Heineman will decide later, perhaps this autumn, whether to enter the race. Unlike the announced GOP candidates, Heineman does not need to introduce himself to voters statewide.
As usual, the best hope for a big Democratic victory next year will be in metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District, where the House contest is almost always close with the Republican winning.
The big exception in recent years was Brad Ashford, who ousted longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Lee Terry in 2014 and served a single term.
Although other candidates may be in the Democratic race, a contest is looming between Sen. Tony Vargas, a Latino, and Alisha Shelton, who is Black.
Both of those constituencies will be vital for the Democratic nominee in the general election, so part of the Democratic challenge will be maintaining unity after a contested primary.
Another challenge may be beyond Democratic control: The Legislature will change the boundaries of that district during its redistricting session next month, and Republicans are likely to emerge with an increased voter registration advantage.
And redistricting will also change legislative districts in the nonpartisan Legislature, which is the real battleground.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Pence-Cruz-DeSantis: That's an incredible triple-header for Gov. Pete Ricketts' Nebraska Steak Fry this year; looks like an early preview of what could be a potential lineup for a 2024 Republican presidential debate.
* The COVID-19 shields and dividers are gone from the legislative chamber in preparation for a special session next month to tackle redistricting as the Legislature hopes to return to normal following a 2021 regular session that included defensive physical barriers.
* Big moment for University of Nebraska regents, who are elected on a nonpartisan ballot with responsibility to be governors and stewards of the university, when they confront the academic freedom ramifications of a politically-charged resolution opposing the teaching of critical race theory at the university.
* Brad Ashford, a former state senator and former Omaha congressman, suggests that all gubernatorial candidates ought to sign a pledge to not interfere in legislative races, providing evidence of a commitment to work with members of the nonpartisan Legislature without regard to party affiliation.
* New book coming on the life and times of Clayton Yeutter, "Rhymes With Fighter," written by Joseph Weber at the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
* Yeutter had a huge and lasting impact on Nebraska when he helped guide and assist Gov. Norbert Tiemann in constructing a state sales-income tax system that opened the door to the future by providing the state with a robust revenue stream. Then, Yeutter moved on to serve presidents and the nation in a variety of roles.
* Another new book chronicles "the imminent depletion" of the Ogallala Aquifer, written by anthropologist Lucas Bessire. It centers on western Kansas, not Nebraska, and is titled "Running Out."
* As Yankee fans chanted "MVP, MVP," a cat eluded the grasp of at least seven groundskeepers and sprinted around the outfield at Yankee Stadium for nearly four minutes during a Yankees-Orioles game last Monday before departing on his or her own terms (of course) by dashing through an open gate.
* And, as of Sunday morning, the Yankees haven't lost since the cat circled the outfield.
* Garth fills the big stadium this week and the Huskers follow three weeks later. Delta (not just the airline) is going to be in the air. A time for caution and prudence in Lincoln.
* Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says it's a conservative principle to allow local officials to make decisions such as mask mandates in the schools.
* How did vaccination and masking that's designed to protect all of us turn into such a big freaking political argument?
