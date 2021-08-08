Don Walton: 2022 election begins to take shape

* Big moment for University of Nebraska regents, who are elected on a nonpartisan ballot with responsibility to be governors and stewards of the university, when they confront the academic freedom ramifications of a politically-charged resolution opposing the teaching of critical race theory at the university.

* Brad Ashford, a former state senator and former Omaha congressman, suggests that all gubernatorial candidates ought to sign a pledge to not interfere in legislative races, providing evidence of a commitment to work with members of the nonpartisan Legislature without regard to party affiliation.

* New book coming on the life and times of Clayton Yeutter, "Rhymes With Fighter," written by Joseph Weber at the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

* Yeutter had a huge and lasting impact on Nebraska when he helped guide and assist Gov. Norbert Tiemann in constructing a state sales-income tax system that opened the door to the future by providing the state with a robust revenue stream. Then, Yeutter moved on to serve presidents and the nation in a variety of roles.

* Another new book chronicles "the imminent depletion" of the Ogallala Aquifer, written by anthropologist Lucas Bessire. It centers on western Kansas, not Nebraska, and is titled "Running Out."