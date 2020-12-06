Don Walton: 2021 Legislature will need to decide how to proceed

But that's not the issue anymore. That part is over; it's country now, what's best for USA now that the election is over and the decision is clearly settled and about to be officially sealed.

With 44 days to go, damage can be done both at home and abroad if petulance and vengeance go unchallenged and unchecked as they are now.

And if the silence of his supporters, with few exceptions, speaks loudly in telling him he can do anything.

There is danger that he will.

It's not enough to whisper and nod to one another.

It's time to speak up, guys.

* * *

Finishing up:

* Gotta change that long constitutional interval before a new president takes office now that we see how much it can damage the country. Just imagine if it was still a March 4 changeover.