Don Walton: 2021 Legislature will need to decide how to proceed

One month until the 2021 Legislature convenes.
Its 90-day session is scheduled to adjourn on June 10.
Maybe; maybe not.
Senators will gather in Lincoln for the opening on Wednesday, Jan. 6, as constitutionally mandated.
Then come decisions on whether to just organize and elect leadership and then go home for a few months, or perhaps choose to meet virtually, or proceed under the distancing safeguards and relative isolation that marked the end of the 2020 session.
Connecticut legislators have decided to meet virtually; Maine is moving its sessions out of the Statehouse into the Augusta Civic Center to allow for more social distancing; New Mexico legislators are considering holding their sessions in Santa Fe's convention center.
Decisions to be made.
COVID-19 has altered the terrain and senators will show up in Lincoln in the wake of what could be a post-Christmas holiday surge of the virus fueled by travel and family gatherings.
One of the big concerns at the Capitol is public hearings, which are held by legislative committees to hear testimony on every bill that is assigned to them.
How could they be effectively and efficiently managed without turning into potential super-spreaders or endless meetings that host limited numbers of people at one time?
Hearings that sometimes drone into the evening with hours of repetitive arguments are not exactly my favorite part of having the privilege of covering the Legislature for this newspaper, but they are part of Nebraska's uniquely open legislative process that grants every bill a public hearing.
A key factor that may help drive the Legislature's decision on how to proceed is likely to be the growing number of vaccinations that are expected to be available in the early months of next year, reducing and limiting — although not ending — the danger.
* * *
Hello darkness, my old friend.
It's the sound of silence ... with 44 more days to go.
And in the words of another great song, that's a long, long time.
As the president rails and rages, challenges all established norms and settles scores while planting booby traps for his successor, nearly all Republican members of the Congress remain as quiet as a mouse.
No intervention; no locking of arms and going to the White House together to say it's over; not even individual or collective statements uttered from a safe distance — with the exception of a very few.
Hey, nothing wrong with vigorously wanting to elect or keep a Republican president in office.
But that's not the issue anymore. That part is over; it's country now, what's best for USA now that the election is over and the decision is clearly settled and about to be officially sealed.
With 44 days to go, damage can be done both at home and abroad if petulance and vengeance go unchallenged and unchecked as they are now.
And if the silence of his supporters, with few exceptions, speaks loudly in telling him he can do anything.
There is danger that he will.
It's not enough to whisper and nod to one another.
It's time to speak up, guys.
* * *
Finishing up:
* Gotta change that long constitutional interval before a new president takes office now that we see how much it can damage the country. Just imagine if it was still a March 4 changeover.
* And, of course we ought to do away with the Electoral College; no brainer, the majority of voters should decide who wins a presidential election. We're no longer a loose confederation of states and smaller states like Nebraska still would retain the advantage of having two U.S. senators just like California and New York, the big guys, do.
* New University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projection is 3,385 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska by April 1. Current total is 1,194.
* Why would you want to issue a pre-emptive pardon unless you know someone has committed a crime?
* Plans to add a ballot initiative legalizing marijuana in Nebraska is likely to expand voter turnout in 2022, a gubernatorial election year. A key element tied to the new proposal would be adding and distributing a new source of state revenue; Colorado is raising $24 million in revenue from marijuana sales every month.
* Liked what I saw Saturday in terms of Husker passion, effort, performance and potential; and I'll bet you did too.
TOP JOURNAL STAR PHOTOS FOR NOVEMBER
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.