Director leaving HHS developmental disabilities division

The Department of Health and Human Services director of developmental disabilities is stepping down to accept a federal appointment, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday.

Courtney Miller has been named Medicaid and CHIP Operations Group director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a newly created position.

Tony Green, deputy director for the Nebraska division of developmental disabilities, will serve as interim director. Miller’s last day will be April 4.

Ricketts said that under Miller’s tenure, the division has thrived and provided excellent service to Nebraska families and stakeholders.

“Her dedication to helping people live better lives is evident in the legacy she leaves behind, including providing more customer-focused, efficient and effective services for Nebraskans in need," Ricketts said.

Miller, who has worked for the state for 20 years, was appointed to her current post in December 2015. She joined HHS in 2008 and has had a variety of positions in the division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care, including deputy director for programs.

Before joining HHS, Miller worked at the Nebraska State Patrol as a records technician and at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services as a unit case manager.

