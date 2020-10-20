Director leaving Nebraska Department of Transportation post

Kyle Schneweis is stepping down as director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation after five and a half years.

Gov. Pete Ricketts saluted Schneweis for "outstanding work setting a vision for the agency," pointing to his work "putting the state on the road to completing our expressway system (and) rebuilding after last year's floods."

Schneweis is the first director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation, which was created by the merger of the Nebraska Department of Roads and the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics.

"Kyle is one of the best in his field," Ricketts said, "and I personally appreciate all his contributions to help build quality infrastructure so our communities can grow and thrive."

Schneweis will become chief executive officer of High Street, a national transportation analytics, planning and policy consulting firm.

"Over the last five years, the NDOT team has come together to deliver on an incredible number of priorities for the people of Nebraska," he said.

"I am especially proud of the work our team has done in helping rebuild after the historic floods from last year."