Director details what Nebraska prisons are doing to avoid COVID-19 spread

Nebraska prisons director Scott Frakes said the Department of Correctional Services has had a pandemic plan for years.
It had been using it recently, during the influenza season, and so it was an easy shift when coronavirus came along, he said Friday during Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily news briefing. In December, food inventories and paper supplies (plenty of toilet paper) were increased.
No coronavirus cases have been confirmed among inmates, he said, and none are symptomatic. One staff member that had a positive test result has been at home 15 days.
The medical plan includes areas for quarantine, isolation and responding to people who are symptomatic or confirmed. That information, however, is confidential to a small number of people, Frakes said. Incidents have happened around the country in the past week, one driven by inmates upset they had to move from their housing so others could be quarantined there.
The department began releasing information on the virus to staff on Feb. 25 and by March 16 had opened an emergency operations center and stopped visits. By the end of March the prisons were conducting enhanced staff screenings.
Frakes provided this information:
* The prisons do not have a hospital setting and no ventilators, but rather skilled nursing areas. They have more than 200 health care staff and 130 mental health staff, as well as contracted services.
* Coronavirus testing will be done as medically indicated, and the department has testing resources and more on order, and good community provider support. There's no plan to test all staff members as was done at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, which has a much smaller staff.
* The department recently established a quarantine plan for offenders coming into intake centers, with medical screening upon arrival and checks twice a day for 14 days. It has also separated vulnerable inmates, including older offenders, and mothers, children and pregnant women at the women's prison in York.
On Friday, the ACLU of Nebraska and others filed an emergency motion in their federal lawsuit Sabata v. Frakes, requesting the court require the department to provide its plan for prevention, management and treatment of COVID-19.
That would include its pandemic plan and facility-specific quarantine plans, the motion says.
“COVID-19 presents a grave threat to people in Nebraska’s prisons, where extreme overcrowding and chronic understaffing had already put the health and safety of everyone in these facilities at risk,” said David Fathi, lead counsel on the case and director of the ACLU National Prison Project.
The lawsuit claims the system already has deficiencies in medical care — life-threatening delays in the receipt of emergency medical care, obstacles in requesting urgent and non-urgent care, and excessive delays to receiving in-person medical visits — that have long plagued the state's prisons.
Frakes would not comment on the motion. But he continued to detail what the prisons are doing to protect inmates and staff.
Inmates have been directed to wear masks anytime they are not sitting on or in their beds. Employees also wear masks.
The department has increased sanitation, including a bleach solution to wipe flat surfaces, door knobs and rails. Vehicles are also sanitized.
Social distancing is used, but can be challenging in a prison, Frakes said, especially in units with dormitories, such as units 6, 7 and 8 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, which has about 100 beds per dorm. Still, there are ways to ensure people maintain as safe a distance as possible, he said. Some activities have been reduced or stopped if physical distancing is a problem, he said.
He said communication is ongoing to staff and inmates, although he understands there are staff who would like to know more.
"Sometimes there's a want to know and a need to know," he said. "And it's really important in our business that we identify who it is that needs to know, what it is they need to know, and we get that information in their hands.
"I do videos, I do memos ... We do a daily phone call with all of the wardens as part of our emergency operations center."
Social media is used to communicate to family members, he said.
The department has expanded access to phones for inmates and doubled the time they can be on their tablet phones. The phone provider gives inmates free phone time. A videogram system is tied to the JPay communication system.
The prisons, however, are not set up well for video visits because of bandwidth issues, Frakes said. "At some point, I know that that would be a really valuable addition," he said.
And the prisons try to provide out-of-cell time as much and as often as possible.
"These are incredibly challenging times," Frakes said, thanking his staff for its work. "We've done an exceptional job of keeping COVID-19 out of our prisons. And we're not going to let up on our efforts."
Ricketts said a "small minority" of people want the state to release prisoners early to avoid coronavirus spread. The "vast majority" of Nebraskans do not want that, he said.
"When you think about that concept," he said, "it's really kind of irresponsible."
If those inmates haven't gone through programming to make them less likely to reoffend, they'll just come back, Ricketts said. And if they don't have the proper supports in the community, they are more likely to get infected with the virus. They won't have health care in the community like they would inside the prison system, he said.
The prisons have about 3,500 violent offenders and about 2,000 considered nonviolent, but with serious offenses. The average number of convictions for drug offenders is 19, he said.
About 900 inmates are eligible for parole within a year, and more than one-third of them have been paroled in the past, violated that parole and are now back in the system.
