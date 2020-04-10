Director details what Nebraska prisons are doing to avoid COVID-19 spread

Frakes would not comment on the motion. But he continued to detail what the prisons are doing to protect inmates and staff.

Inmates have been directed to wear masks anytime they are not sitting on or in their beds. Employees also wear masks.

The department has increased sanitation, including a bleach solution to wipe flat surfaces, door knobs and rails. Vehicles are also sanitized.

Social distancing is used, but can be challenging in a prison, Frakes said, especially in units with dormitories, such as units 6, 7 and 8 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, which has about 100 beds per dorm. Still, there are ways to ensure people maintain as safe a distance as possible, he said. Some activities have been reduced or stopped if physical distancing is a problem, he said.

He said communication is ongoing to staff and inmates, although he understands there are staff who would like to know more.

"Sometimes there's a want to know and a need to know," he said. "And it's really important in our business that we identify who it is that needs to know, what it is they need to know, and we get that information in their hands.

"I do videos, I do memos ... We do a daily phone call with all of the wardens as part of our emergency operations center."