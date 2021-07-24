DHHS to move records from Gold's Building

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be relocating all of the records in its Lincoln office from the Gold's Building in August.

The Gold's Building, 1050 N St., currently houses the department's Vital Records Office, which keeps birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates. The office will continue to operate during the move with no disruption of services, the DHHS said in a news release.

The records will be moved to the Nebraska State Office Building at 301 Centennial Mall South on Aug. 2. DHHS teammates will be at the Gold's location until noon on July 30. The office's phone number, 402-471-2871, will remain the same.

On Thursday, the owner of the Gold's Building, Gerard Keating, said he plans to demolish the building after the latest redevelopment plans for it fell through.

