DHHS to move records from Gold's Building
DHHS to move records from Gold's Building

Gold's Building, 11.20

A redevelopment plan to create about 180 mostly one-bedroom units and renovate the first floor of the Gold's Building has died.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be relocating all of the records in its Lincoln office from the Gold's Building in August.

The Gold's Building, 1050 N St., currently houses the department's Vital Records Office, which keeps birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates. The office will continue to operate during the move with no disruption of services, the DHHS said in a news release.

The records will be moved to the Nebraska State Office Building at 301 Centennial Mall South on Aug. 2. DHHS teammates will be at the Gold's location until noon on July 30. The office's phone number, 402-471-2871, will remain the same.

On Thursday, the owner of the Gold's Building, Gerard Keating, said he plans to demolish the building after the latest redevelopment plans for it fell through.

Gold's Building up for sale; lack of historic tax credits scuttles redevelopment plans
News intern

Hana Muslic is a Lincoln native who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2017. She has previously worked as a public safety reporter at the Belleville News-Democrat and has interned at the Kansas City Star and Lincoln Journal Star.

