Deployed National Guard officer Larry Anderson files for state auditor

Larry Anderson of Lincoln, who is deployed in the Middle East with a Nebraska National Guard unit, announced Friday that he will seek the Republican nomination for state auditor.

Anderson is a Nebraska Army National Guard captain serving in the support operations officer section within the 734th Army National Guard combat support sustainment battalion based in Kearney.

"I think I've had a unique experience in leadership roles as well as the accounting experience along the way," he said.

The state auditor, he said, is "heavily relied upon to keep a watchful eye over state funds."

Anderson has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is a project accountant/CPA at UNL.

His unit is expected to return from overseas to Nebraska this summer.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley has filed as a candidate for the GOP nomination for state auditor; he will complete his eight years as lieutenant governor at the end of the year. Foley was state auditor from 2007 to 2015.

State Auditor Charlie Janssen is not seeking reelection.

