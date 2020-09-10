Democrats tap longtime community activist as Senate write-in choice

Longtime civil rights crusader and community activist Preston Love Jr., was named Thursday as the Nebraska Democratic Party's designated write-in candidate for the Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.
Love pledged during an announcement event in Omaha that he would protect Social Security and the Affordable Care Act, defend health care coverage for those with preexisting medical conditions and work to protect U.S. troops from bounty hunters and "disrespectful politicians."
As Democrats turned to a Black candidate at a time of national discord largely focused on issues of racial injustice and separation, Love also vowed to work toward "protection from bad police through reform," urging more reliance on "community policing instead of paramilitary training."
Love, 77, has a rich history in the civil rights movement, serving as national campaign manager for Jesse Jackson's 1984 presidential bid after acting as an adviser for two ground-breaking black mayors, Andrew Young in Atlanta and Harold Washington in Chicago.
More recently, he helped lead the successful effort in metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District that resulted in Barack Obama winning one of Nebraska's five presidential electoral votes in 2008.
Love is an adjunct professor in the Black Studies Department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Earlier this year, he wrote an opinion piece published in the Lincoln Journal Star that reached out to rural Nebraska "to plant a seed," arguing that "we have more in common than we have differences" and should work together to assure a better future for all, signing the column as "your urban neighbor."
Love, a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who played football for Coach Bob Devaney in the 1960s, said his focus will be on developing measures to mitigate both urban and rural poverty, to protect the planet from climate change and to "stop racism and divisiveness (with) reform and healing."
The Democratic Party leadership abandoned the party's primary election nominee, Chris Janicek of Omaha, after a sexually-charged text message he sent to his campaign staff surfaced and Janicek subsequently rejected the party's demand that he withdraw from the race.
State Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Democrats now have decided to "deliver Love" to combat the Republican Party's "politics of hatred and mean."
"In this moment of uncertainty with COVID and the chaos of a Trump presidency," she said, "our Nebraska Democratic Party wanted a statement candidate, not a sacrificial lamb."
Sasse is seeking re-election to a second six-year term.
Janicek and Sasse engaged in a televised debate on NET last Friday and the senator has signaled that it will be the only Senate debate during this campaign.
