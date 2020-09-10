Democrats tap longtime community activist as Senate write-in choice

Earlier this year, he wrote an opinion piece published in the Lincoln Journal Star that reached out to rural Nebraska "to plant a seed," arguing that "we have more in common than we have differences" and should work together to assure a better future for all, signing the column as "your urban neighbor."

Love, a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who played football for Coach Bob Devaney in the 1960s, said his focus will be on developing measures to mitigate both urban and rural poverty, to protect the planet from climate change and to "stop racism and divisiveness (with) reform and healing."

The Democratic Party leadership abandoned the party's primary election nominee, Chris Janicek of Omaha, after a sexually-charged text message he sent to his campaign staff surfaced and Janicek subsequently rejected the party's demand that he withdraw from the race.

State Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Democrats now have decided to "deliver Love" to combat the Republican Party's "politics of hatred and mean."

"In this moment of uncertainty with COVID and the chaos of a Trump presidency," she said, "our Nebraska Democratic Party wanted a statement candidate, not a sacrificial lamb."

Sasse is seeking re-election to a second six-year term.