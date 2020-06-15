Democrats reelect Kleeb, focus on climate change, racism

Nebraska Democrats reelected Jane Kleeb as state chair, chose a multi-racial mix of party leaders and presidential electors and began consideration of a party platform that focuses on the environment, racism and health care during a weekend virtual state convention.
Kleeb was reelected to a third term and chosen as chair of the Nebraska delegation to the party's national convention.
Delegates selected during the online event to represent Nebraska at the convention in Milwaukee in August included state Sens. Sara Howard of Omaha, Steve Lathrop of Omaha and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln will be a member of the national convention's rules committee.
The draft of a proposed state party platform considered Sunday would support "a strong, effective assault weapons ban" along with a ban on high-capacity magazines, while calling for Medicare-for-all health care reform and comprehensive immigration reform.
The tentative proposal also contained a provision that would support legalization of cannabis, with revenue derived from its sale used to help reduce property taxes.
The party will not adopt a state platform until a meeting in Hastings in September.
The convention elected a Native and an African American as two of Nebraska's five presidential electors empowered to cast the state's votes in the Electoral College if the Democratic nominee wins Nebraska or any of its three congressional districts.
If presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should defeat Republican President Donald Trump in metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District, a vote for Biden would be cast by Precious McKesson, an African American.
Ponca Tribal Chairman Larry Wright would cast an electoral vote for Biden if he won eastern Nebraska's 1st District, which includes Lincoln.
In another multicultural decision, the convention chose Janet Banks of Lincoln as the first African American to serve as second associate chair of the state party.
"We continue to build our party with rural, urban and suburban voters, recognizing the history we can make together by electing the first women — Kate Bolz and Kara Eastman — to serve Nebraskans in CD1 and CD2, along with securing the 'blue dot' for Vice President Biden," Kleeb said.
Democrats, she said, care about addressing climate change, health care and structural racism.
Charlene Ligon of Bellevue was elected Democratic national committeewoman, succeeding Patty Zieg, who did not seek reelection.
Ron Kaminiski of Omaha was reelected national committeeman.
Among national convention delegates elected to represent Nebraska in Milwaukee were Lancaster County Commissioners Sean Flowerday and Christa Yoakum and Lancaster County Public Defender Joe Nigro.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.