Democrats reelect Kleeb, focus on climate change, racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska Democrats reelected Jane Kleeb as state chair, chose a multi-racial mix of party leaders and presidential electors and began consideration of a party platform that focuses on the environment, racism and health care during a weekend virtual state convention.

Kleeb was reelected to a third term and chosen as chair of the Nebraska delegation to the party's national convention.

Delegates selected during the online event to represent Nebraska at the convention in Milwaukee in August included state Sens. Sara Howard of Omaha, Steve Lathrop of Omaha and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln will be a member of the national convention's rules committee.

The draft of a proposed state party platform considered Sunday would support "a strong, effective assault weapons ban" along with a ban on high-capacity magazines, while calling for Medicare-for-all health care reform and comprehensive immigration reform.

The tentative proposal also contained a provision that would support legalization of cannabis, with revenue derived from its sale used to help reduce property taxes.

The party will not adopt a state platform until a meeting in Hastings in September.