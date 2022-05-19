Democratic gubernatorial candidate Blood proposes community college, workforce, property tax plans

The road ahead is steeply uphill, but Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is all-in and she's coming into her gubernatorial race with a proposal to address Nebraska's workforce shortage with two years of tuition-free community college education, along with a plan to better secure property tax relief.

The 2022 Democratic nominee for governor faces a tall task in a state in which registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats by more than 250,000 potential voters and Democrats haven't won a gubernatorial contest since Ben Nelson was reelected almost three decades ago.

Blood is matched against Jim Pillen, who won the Republican nomination in a highly competitive GOP primary battle that dominated statewide attention for months.

And that high-profile skirmish established the Columbus pork producer and University of Nebraska regent as a familiar figure following campaign appearances in villages and towns throughout the state and political advertising on TV.

Blood says she's ready to undertake the challenge.

"I know how to work hard," she said over a cup of coffee at The Coffee House in downtown Lincoln.

"I know Nebraska. And I don't need millions of dollars to win."

Blood said she is ready to present Nebraskans with a plan to move the state forward, focusing on education and accompanying workforce development, infrastructure improvements, public safety and a proposed constitutional amendment to help block increases in local property taxes by requiring the state to pay the cost of any future unfunded mandates on local governments.

Included in her platform is two years of tuition-free community college education for students to prepare them with the skills to acquire "good-paying jobs with benefits" in Nebraska, where tens of thousands of available jobs currently go unfilled.

That would "create a K-14 education system," Blood said, modernizing what now is a public education system that concludes with high school.

And that workforce development initiative needs to be accompanied by "affordable housing and excellent child care," she said.

"Nebraska's workforce challenge requires creativity," Blood said, and it's key to keeping younger Nebraskans in the state.

In the wake of the high-profile Republican primary election battle that was funded with multimillion dollar war chests, the Democratic nominee is prepared to be outgunned in terms of campaign resources.

"I'm not going to have millions of dollars for my campaign," Blood said. "I'm the average Nebraskan."

Blood was born in McCook, graduated from high school in Hastings, has been a member of the city council in Bellevue, is serving her second four-year term in the Legislature and says she is prepared to represent and promote the interests of the entire state.

And her six years in the Legislature would allow her to hit the ground running with specific proposals and knowledge of state government, she suggests.

Her infrastructure plans include expansion of broadband service in rural Nebraska, along with development and improvement of roads and bridges, but also would provide additional funding for the state's law enforcement training center.

The state's infrastructure includes its prison system, Blood said, and that presents issues of prison overcrowding, prison programming and the challenge of prisoner rehabilitation.

"We need to be tough on crime," she said, "but that's not happening if we send prisoners out the door unrehabilitated."

Blood said she would begin to develop a plan to shape the state's future with an accompanying budget that "mirrors our intent and our goals."

High on her priority list would be support for the state's health care system, she said, and a core principle would be to "protect Nebraska agriculture."

And she said she supports an education finance system that provides for "the state playing a larger role in K-12 finance to reduce property tax reliance."

Blood said her proposed constitutional amendment (LR263CA) to require the state to pay the costs of any future unfunded mandates imposed on local governments was positioned to advance ahead toward passage in the Legislature this year when senators adjourned earlier than originally planned on the final day to move bills into position for final enactment.

"I had the votes," she said. "It would have been the next bill."

If the bill had been enacted, the issue would have been placed on the general election ballot for a decision by voters in November, Blood said.

