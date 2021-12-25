Democrat Blood's gubernatorial message features appeal to rural voters

In a politically divided state where Democratic candidates succeed in metropolitan Omaha and Lincoln usually by modest margins while Republican candidates dominate statewide contests with huge margins in rural Nebraska, an appeal by Blood to rural voters makes political sense.

But it's more than that, she suggests, pointing to the fact that she was born in McCook and graduated from Adams Central High School near Hastings.

Blood said she understands the aspirations and needs of rural Nebraska.

A healthy agricultural sector tops that list, she said, and "neighbor helping neighbor" is part of the culture.

While the 2022 gubernatorial race has been dominated thus far by a spirited, multi-candidate primary battle for the Republican nomination, Blood said she has been traveling to campaign appearances and meet-and-greet events.

The current political debate centers on "a lot of pretend problems that are brought forward and made into bogeymen," Blood said. "That's not the way to solve real problems."

It creates "an us-versus-them dynamic," she said, in sharp contrast to "a sense of community."