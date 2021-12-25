Democrat Blood's gubernatorial message features appeal to rural voters

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood is targeting much of her campaign message at traditionally Republican rural Nebraska, with a pledge to increase state school aid and tackle unfunded and underfunded state mandates that increase local government costs and property taxes.
"The answer is not a state cap on local government spending," the Bellevue senator said in a telephone interview.
"We need to fully fund the formula for state aid to schools," Blood said, and "reinstate state aid to local government."
As a former member of the Bellevue City Council, she said, she counted "over $10 million in unfunded state mandates" that increased the costs of local government in her community with an accompanying impact on property taxes.
"My experience at the local level gives me a different perspective," she said.
The answer to achieving property tax relief is "not to continue to kick the can down the road," she said.
Blood said the state needs to play a larger role in financing K-12 schools in order to reduce the outsized reliance on property taxes and create a more equitable tax system rather than "playing big daddy" by imposing mandates.
"State officials should not tell Nebraskans how to run their local government," she said. "That's not OK."
In a politically divided state where Democratic candidates succeed in metropolitan Omaha and Lincoln usually by modest margins while Republican candidates dominate statewide contests with huge margins in rural Nebraska, an appeal by Blood to rural voters makes political sense.
But it's more than that, she suggests, pointing to the fact that she was born in McCook and graduated from Adams Central High School near Hastings.
Blood said she understands the aspirations and needs of rural Nebraska.
A healthy agricultural sector tops that list, she said, and "neighbor helping neighbor" is part of the culture.
While the 2022 gubernatorial race has been dominated thus far by a spirited, multi-candidate primary battle for the Republican nomination, Blood said she has been traveling to campaign appearances and meet-and-greet events.
The current political debate centers on "a lot of pretend problems that are brought forward and made into bogeymen," Blood said. "That's not the way to solve real problems."
It creates "an us-versus-them dynamic," she said, in sharp contrast to "a sense of community."
Recognizing that Nebraskans between the ages of 18 and 34 will be "driving our economy" in the near future, Blood said, it's time to "bring them to the table" to help build policies and programs that will allow Nebraska to prosper and grow.
"They're not leaving Nebraska because of property taxes," she said. "They are leaving because their elders are not listening to their voices" or helping provide the opportunities that might keep them here.
Their concerns include affordable housing and equitable wages, Blood said, along with continued expansion of post-high school options, recognizing that "a four-year degree is not everybody's path to the future."
"Our workforce is aging out," she said, and Nebraska needs to "generate a workforce that will be motivated to stay home and succeed while raising their families here."
The state needs to invest in infrastructure, including expanded rural broadband service, and increased public health services in rural Nebraska, along with education and public safety, Blood said.
"We need to slow the pipeline to prisons and break the cycle of violence," she said.
And candidates need to "offer solutions, not just hot-button topics," Blood said.
