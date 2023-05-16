A bill that would ban certain health care procedures for transgender youths and ban abortions after 12 weeks in Nebraska will come before state lawmakers for its final round of consideration Tuesday afternoon.

According to Speaker John Arch, debate on Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s priority bill (LB574) prohibiting Nebraskans under the age of 19 from obtaining gender-affirming treatments like puberty blockers, hormone treatments or surgeries was expected to happen in the evening hours Tuesday.

But, a debate over LB727, which is a package of bills including wide-ranging measures like adding a sales tax exemption on twine, wrapped up early.

Although LB574 is on final reading, the last step before it would be sent to Gov. Jim Pillen for a signature, an attempt to resurrect an abortion ban to move along with it could mean the bill would need to defeat two more filibusters before it is passed.

On May 8, Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair introduced an amendment to LB574 that would add a provision banning abortions after 12 weeks’ gestation, while also limiting the scope of Kauth’s bill to just ban surgeries for those under 19, and tasking the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to regulate puberty blockers and hormone treatment. Patients who have already undergone such treatment prior to the legislation taking effect would be exempt.

Hansen’s amendment comes a little more than two weeks after a near total abortion ban (LB626) fell one vote short of defeating a second-round filibuster.

