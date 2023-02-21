A bill to create a new specialty license plate in Nebraska led to criticism of the state's "Choose Life" plates on Tuesday and provided another preview of the heated debate to come on abortion.

Debate around Sen. Tom Brandt's bill (LB140), which would allow Nebraskans to purchase a specialty license plate that "recognizes and celebrates" their Czech heritage, also allowed lawmakers to criticize the state-sponsored plates issued this year.

Brandt said his bill sought to honor the tens of thousands of Czechs that immigrated to Nebraska in the late 1800s and early 1900s, settling in towns like Wilber and Milligan — both within District 32, which he represents — as well as Prague in Saunders County.

Residents of those towns and many others across Nebraska continue to "have or claim Czech" ancestry, Brandt said, and several cultural festivals and events are held in those communities every year.

Proceeds from the specialty plates — there are more than 50 available to Nebraska motorists — would be funneled into the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles' cash fund and not to any foundation supporting a single Czech cultural event or place.

A handful of senators said they supported Brandt's bill on Tuesday, but debate swerved into several lawmakers voicing irritation at both the design of the state's official license plate, as well as the growing list of specialty plates listed in statute.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard said he would be in favor of "any design other than the one we have," adding the sentiment was shared by others.

Nebraska's newest plates issued this year feature a mosaic designed by Hildreth Meiere for the second floor of the Capitol near the north entrance depicting a man riding atop clouds with lightning and celestial bodies in the background.

The mural represents "the genius of creative energy," former Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials said last year.

"We need to introduce legislation that would formulate a permanent license plate," Erdman said, "and take away authority from the governor or whoever makes those decisions. It's peculiar how we decide the designs."

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt said while she generally opposed creating specialty license plates because they were often created to substitute funding for programs the state should be supporting instead, signaled she was supportive of Brandt's bill.

Hunt and Brandt have sat next to each other in the chamber for several years.

But as debate on Day 31 slid past the noon hour, when the Legislature typically adjourns, Hunt introduced an amendment to remove the "Choose Life" specialty plates from state statute.

If opponents of abortion in the Legislature are successful in passing a bill (LB626) by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston that would ban the practice if cardiac activity is detected in a fetus — what detractors of the bill have characterized a full prohibition — then women will have no choice to make about their own health decisions, rendering the license plates incorrect, Hunt said.

"In Nebraska, they will not be able to choose life," she said. "They will be forced to carry pregnancy."

Hunt suggested Nebraska instead create license plates that read "forced gestation ... because what we need to do is accurately reflect the culture and laws we have in Nebraska."

Senators in the chamber rejected a call of the house — a procedural move requiring all lawmakers to return to the floor for the vote — and shot down Hunt's amendment on a 26-4 vote.

Hunt filed a motion to reconsider that was not taken up before the Legislature adjourned for the day.

Nebraska's specialty license plates