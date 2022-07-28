Deb Schorr named as Rep. Mike Flood's district director

Lancaster County Commissioner Deb Schorr will be the district director for newly-elected Rep. Mike Flood, managing his 1st Congressional District offices in Lincoln and across the district, the new Republican congressman said Thursday.

"This is an extremely important position, as it is my goal to provide the very best constituent services possible," Flood said in making the announcement.

Schorr's "ties to the business community and depth of knowledge on local issues will prove invaluable," he said.

Flood, who hails from Norfolk, was elected on June 28 to fill the House seat vacated by the resignation of Jeff Fortenberry upon his conviction on charges that he lied to federal officials about illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

Schorr, of Lincoln, will continue to serve as county commissioner through the end of her current term, which expires at the end of this year.

Flood is currently serving the final six months of Fortenberry's term and will meet Democratic nominee Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln in a Nov. 8 general election rematch to determine who will serve the next two-year term beginning in January.

Schorr has served as Lancaster County commissioner since 2002. She was unseated by Matt Schulte in the Republican primary in May.

In a news release, Flood pointed to Schorr's experience in dealing with issues ranging from infrastructure funding to economic development and tax policy.

"As district director, my highest priority will be providing unmatched constituent customer service," Schorr said.

"With so many issues impacting families and communities across this district, Nebraskans need someone fighting for them both in Washington and back home."

Schorr previously was an executive assistant to former Gov. Kay Orr.