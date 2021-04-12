COVID-19 variant cases rise in Nebraska; Ricketts urges vaccinations

With increasing numbers of COVID-19 variances popping up in the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday renewed his ongoing call to Nebraskans to get vaccinated.

"The vaccine will keep you out of the hospital and prevent you from dying," Ricketts said. "It's how we get back to normal life."

Some 237 Nebraskans have now contracted new strains of the virus, Felicia Quintana-Zinn, deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, reported at the governor's news briefing.

That includes 187 with the United Kingdom strain, 48 with the new California strain and two with the Brazilian strain. The U.K. strain was described as "the more contagious and more severe" variance.

Six of those patients have been hospitalized, Quintana-Zinn said, but that reflects the same rate of hospitalization for all COVID-19 patients.

Ricketts said 168 COVID-19 patients currently are hospitalized in Nebraska and that rate currently is "pretty stable."

But the positivity rate for contraction of the virus in Nebraska has increased, the governor said, and "we want to continue to slow that down."