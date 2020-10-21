COVID-19 cases lead to quarantine at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The exact cause of death has not been determined.

Last month, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, as well as the Nebraska State Penitentiary, both in Lincoln, were placed on quarantine to reduce the spread of the virus and manage those who were positive and symptomatic. A few housing units in each facility remained on quarantine Wednesday.

The majority of inmates who tested positive have since recovered. Two units at the penitentiary are on medical isolation status until remaining inmates in those areas are cleared.

The start of the flu season will likely bring additional challenges, Frakes said. The department began offering flu shots to inmates last month.

No visitations and volunteer programs are allowed at the prisons given the current direction of the coronavirus.

“It is not only a matter of what is happening within our facilities, but also what is happening in the community," Frakes said. "Given the higher level of activity right now, we will keep those programs closed as an added means to keep people safe and healthy.”

