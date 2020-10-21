COVID-19 cases lead to quarantine at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has quarantined a Lincoln prison as a result of four inmates testing positive for COVID-19.
Spokeswoman Laura Strimple said Wednesday all the inmates who tested positive lived in the same room. Staff members are doing contact tracing to identify any other close contacts.
“During quarantine, inmates will have reduced movement across the facility, allowing us to limit any further potential transmission of the virus, while contact tracing is underway,” said Director Scott Frakes.
Parts of the facility could possibly resume normal operations "fairly soon," Frakes said.
“The inmates who tested positive live on the men’s side of the facility, but out of an abundance of caution, we are keeping the entire facility on quarantine until the internal contact tracing is complete," he said.
The quarantine means the prison is restricting furloughs and work in the community.
On Sunday, an inmate in his 60s, who had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to entering the hospital three weeks ago, died at a Lincoln hospital. He had multiple underlying health conditions, Strimple said. The department did not identify the inmate, who was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine out of Lancaster County.
The exact cause of death has not been determined.
Last month, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, as well as the Nebraska State Penitentiary, both in Lincoln, were placed on quarantine to reduce the spread of the virus and manage those who were positive and symptomatic. A few housing units in each facility remained on quarantine Wednesday.
The majority of inmates who tested positive have since recovered. Two units at the penitentiary are on medical isolation status until remaining inmates in those areas are cleared.
The start of the flu season will likely bring additional challenges, Frakes said. The department began offering flu shots to inmates last month.
No visitations and volunteer programs are allowed at the prisons given the current direction of the coronavirus.
“It is not only a matter of what is happening within our facilities, but also what is happening in the community," Frakes said. "Given the higher level of activity right now, we will keep those programs closed as an added means to keep people safe and healthy.”
