Court orders casino gambling be placed on ballot

In a split 4-3 decision, the Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Secretary of State Bob Evnen to place a three-pronged casino gambling initiative on the November general election ballot.
The proposal would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse race tracks and allocate the bulk of the funding derived from that new state revenue source to local property tax relief.
Evnen had withheld the initiative from the ballot, arguing that it did not adhere to requirements for a single topic because it was split into three separate votes.
Inclusion of the proposal on the ballot is expected to help drive voter turnout for the general election, most of which is likely to be conducted by mail, and is likely to ignite what could be an expensive TV advertising war.
"We have repeatedly said that the right of the initiative is precious to the people and one which the courts are zealous to preserve to the fullest tenable measure of spirit as well as letter," the court ruling stated.
"We conclude that none of the (three) initiatives is legally insufficient and that all three should be placed on the ballot."
Dissenting judges said the initiative violated the single-subject requirement.
"I note that the court split four to three in ordering the placement of the gambling initiatives on the ballot," Evnen said, and "I appreciate the court's consideration of my positions on these matters."
Evnen said he will immediately certify the initiative for inclusion on the Nov. 3 ballot, noting that certification of the contents of the general election ballot is required by Friday.
The Keep the Money in Nebraska proposal was sponsored by Ho-Chunk Inc., the Winnebago Tribe's economic development corporation, in partnership with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and Omaha Exposition and Racing.
Race tracks operate in or near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus.
New tracks presumably could spring up if the initiative is enacted by Nebraska voters at the general election.
The proposal is expected to trigger a major advertising effort by both supporters and opponents of the new gambling initiative, with opposition led by Gambling With the Good Life, an organization that has successfully resisted previous expansion of gambling options in the state.
"We will be in for the fight of our lives," the organization has stated online.
"What they are not telling the voters is that if the constitution is changed, it will open the state for unlimited Indian casinos (and) this will be a disaster and change the face of our great state forever."
