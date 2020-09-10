Court orders casino gambling be placed on ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a split 4-3 decision, the Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Secretary of State Bob Evnen to place a three-pronged casino gambling initiative on the November general election ballot.

The proposal would authorize casino gambling at Nebraska horse race tracks and allocate the bulk of the funding derived from that new state revenue source to local property tax relief.

Evnen had withheld the initiative from the ballot, arguing that it did not adhere to requirements for a single topic because it was split into three separate votes.

Inclusion of the proposal on the ballot is expected to help drive voter turnout for the general election, most of which is likely to be conducted by mail, and is likely to ignite what could be an expensive TV advertising war.

"We have repeatedly said that the right of the initiative is precious to the people and one which the courts are zealous to preserve to the fullest tenable measure of spirit as well as letter," the court ruling stated.

"We conclude that none of the (three) initiatives is legally insufficient and that all three should be placed on the ballot."

Dissenting judges said the initiative violated the single-subject requirement.