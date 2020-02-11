Court hearing on request to block historical horse racing in Nebraska postponed

A Lancaster County District Court hearing set for Tuesday on a request to block Fonner Park from installing historical horse racing terminals has been postponed, according to court staff.

No new court date had been set in the case pitting the Nebraska Attorney General's Office against the Nebraska State Racing Commission over its approval of the controversial terminals.

Historical horse racing terminals allow a bettor to make wagers on unidentified horses in previously run races from across the U.S.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opponents of expanded gambling claim they look like slot machines, but horse racing officials contend they're a new form of the already legal wagering method used to bet on live and simulcast horse races in the state.

In December, the State Racing Commission issued its order approving Fonner Park's request to install the terminals.

The decision spawned two lawsuits, one from Hall County residents and another by Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, each seeking to invalidate that decision and alleging it was an unconstitutional expansion of gambling.

The lawsuit brought by Hall County residents Duane Fuller and Jeffery Hayman is set for a hearing in April.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0