Councilman Bowers to make another bid for Lincoln legislative seat

First-term Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers will make a second bid for the Nebraska Legislature next year.
Bowers, a 32-year-old social worker, plans to run again for the Legislative District 46 seat that generally covers north-central and northeast Lincoln.
Fixing Nebraska’s child welfare system, planning for the state's growing senior population and expanding access to health care are among Bowers' priorities, he said.
In a news release, Bowers said he has seen firsthand just how broken the state's foster care system has become.
“Too many kids are falling through the cracks," Bowers said. "Privatization was poorly thought out, and our children are being hurt because of it."
He would work to modernize health care regulations, increase access and lower costs, and he also believes the state needs to prepare the resources to meet the needs of its aging population, he said.
A lifelong northeast Lincoln resident, Bowers narrowly defeated Taylor Wyatt to represent District 1 on the City Council in 2019.
The Democrat in 2014 lost the District 46 race to Adam Morfeld, who won reelection in 2018 and is term-limited.
Morfeld plans to run for Lancaster County Attorney in 2022 and supports Bowers' run.
“I know James Michael Bowers will fight for working families, for seniors, and to expand health care access," Morfeld said in a release. "He’ll make a strong impact in the Legislature."
Bowers also boasts support from Lincoln City Councilwoman Tammy Ward and newly elected State Sen. Eliot Bostar.
