Corrections staff member tests positive, three inmates tested
Corrections staff member tests positive, three inmates tested

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

A staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Staff Training Academy has tested positive for the coronavirus, and the person is self-isolating at home, Director Scott Frakes said Saturday.

He also announced three inmates housed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary are being tested for the virus as a precaution.

“We are acting out of an abundance of caution in this situation," Frakes said. "The individuals have not displayed any symptoms or expressed any medical complaints, but were in close proximity to a staff member who recently tested positive for COVID-19."

Six staff members at the penitentiary have tested positive for the virus.

The three inmates will be notified when the test results come in, Frakes said. Until then, they will remain in quarantine.

So far, no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first tests administered to any prisoners within the state Department of Corrections.

The department will also notify people who work in the Staff Training Academy building about the new virus case. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

To date, eight Corrections employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

