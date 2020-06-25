Corrections Department will certify overcrowding emergency July 1

The state needs a new prison to help remedy inmate overcrowding, Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes said Thursday.
But he wasn't quite ready to announce he would proceed with the next steps toward building one by issuing a request for proposals.
"At the point that my budget goes forward in September," he said, "that's when it will all be public."
In the meantime, as the director nears the July 1 date in which he must, by state law, certify the prisons are over 140% of design capacity, he said the department and the Nebraska Board of Parole are continuing to get about 800 inmates who are parole eligible ready for release.
No automatic release of inmates is mandated, he said.
A state law that requires the governor to declare an overcrowding emergency if the population exceeds 140% goes into effect July 1 and continues until the prisons are at 125% capacity. Frakes and Gov. Pete Ricketts interpret that law to mean they are allowed to work on it in earnest, but not required to do a mass release of prisoners.
The prisons have been over the 140% capacity since 2009, and in any of those years the governor could have declared an emergency but hasn't. The law was changed in recent years to require the emergency declaration by July 1, 2020, if it existed.
Mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the prison population is down to 151% of capacity. As more court hearings and trials proceed, however, that number could go back to previous levels of 159% and possibly beyond, officials predict.
At Thursday's news conference, Parole Board Chairwoman Rosalyn Cotton said the board accelerated parole hearings in 2018, scheduling hearings within two years of a prisoner's parole eligibility date and increasing the number of hearings.
"This would give individuals hope and an opportunity to start preparing for transition," Cotton said.
In addition, the board has also scheduled informal hearings and interviews to discuss inmates' transitional plans, one year from the offenders' actual hearing dates, she said.
From January 2019 to May 2020, the board held 2,700 parole hearings. In 1,546 of those -- three out of five -- the board supported the release of those inmates back to the community, she said.
As of May 31, about 85% of inmates had not yet met their parole eligibility dates, according to information released by the department, and 804 people were past their parole eligibility dates.
An overcrowding emergency declaration is not expected to result in a large release of prisoners.
If all those at or past their eligibility dates were released, Frakes said, the prisons would be at 97% operational capacity, below what is considered a reasonable capacity by the state.
There's a lot of variables about how long it will take to get to the 125% of capacity, Frakes said. But he did not expect to be there even after scheduled construction of new beds are completed in 2022.
But, he said, "it would be real close to that number."
