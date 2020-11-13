Corrections Department, two prisons see leadership changes

A 37-year veteran of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will become the assistant deputy director for intelligence and investigations, and that change will lead to others in leadership of the state prisons system.

Director Scott Frakes appointed Rich Cruickshank to the position that has been vacant since spring. He replaces Chris Connelly, who was the central office intelligence administrator.

Cruickshank also has been warden at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln and most recently at the Omaha Correctional Center, where he resumed his career with the agency following a deployment with the Nebraska National Guard.

“While the position itself is not new, it has been revamped to include additional areas of responsibility," Frakes said.

Barb Lewien, who serves as warden of Community Corrections Center-Lincoln will replace Cruickshank as warden in Omaha. She held the position previously from 2013 to 2019. During her last year at the Omaha prison, she was simultaneously the warden of the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.