Corrections Department has range of choices in new prison costs

Thirteen companies responded to a request for information on building a new prison in Nebraska.
Only a few offered a potential cost, but one put out the notion that a public-private lease purchase could cost the state $750 million over 30 years. That one, CGL Companies of Sacramento, California, said construction alone, with support space and fees and contingencies, could cost $450 million.
Others proposed the prison could be built at a lower cost, and one of those -- Hawkins Construction of Omaha -- suggested the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services might be better off purchasing the land, contracting directly for design and construction, retaining ownership and operation and maintenance services.
Hawkins was involved with construction of the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and implementation of an alternative financing model for the Lincoln South Beltway.
Gilbane Development of Providence, Rhode Island, made a rough estimate in its information that design-build costs for a 1,200- to 1,500-bed prison would be $140 million to $170 million, and would take 26 to 30 months to build.
Corrections Director Scott Frakes announced in February the state is considering a public-private partnership to build a 1,600-bed prison, possibly between Lincoln and Omaha, to help deal with overcrowding and staffing issues.
Frakes speculated the cost of the new prison could be in the $200 million range, or higher, and include some combination of medium- and maximum-custody beds. It eventually could be expanded, if needed, to 3,200 beds.
Frakes originally said land for the prison could be purchased between Lincoln and Omaha, but later mentioned the department owns land in Lincoln near its other prisons. The request for information said a suitable site for a new facility would be approximately 320 acres in a location that has expansion capabilities with sufficient buffer areas.
One company, GEO Group of Florida, said 320 acres for an 1,800-bed facility seemed excessive.
GEO said it has developed multiple projects with 1,000- to 3,000-bed facilities on 100- to 150-acre sites. Other site-specific factors that would affect the acreage requirements are environmental issues, storm drainage requirements and utility infrastructure.
A 1,200-bed facility, including the purchase of 200 acres of land, would range in price from $100 million to $115 million, the company said, including land, design, construction and related financing costs.
CoreCivic of Brentwood, Tennessee, offered information on a project it completed this year in Kansas. It consists of four buildings -- two maximum/medium security housing units totaling 1,920 beds, one 512-bed minimum security dormitory and one support building that houses medical, mental health, food services, recreation, spiritual life and staff support areas, totaling 380,000 square feet.
The facility was privately financed with a lease term of 20 years. The annual lease rate starts at $14.9 million, including an annual 1.94% rent escalator. At the end of the lease term, the state of Kansas will own the facility.
Three of the companies that responded to the request for information were from the Omaha area and Lincoln, and the rest ranged from New York and Florida to Tennessee, Illinois and California.
The Nebraska companies were: Hawkins, Johnson Controls, Kitchell, The Weitz Co. and Shive-Hattery.
Several of the companies included information on technology options for new prisons including body scanners for controlling contraband, tablets for inmate programming and video surveillance to reduce the number of staffed posts.
A number of variables figure into the costs of such a project, including financing, terms of lease, buyout provisions and maintenance terms.
Frakes has said a decision on whether to build a new prison could be announced in September when the department turns in its budget for the next two fiscal years.
The next step could be a request for proposals for the potential project.
