Convention of the states proposal gains second life in Nebraska Legislature

The Legislature on Wednesday revived a resolution supporting a convention of the states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Senators returned it to the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which promptly advanced it the floor for consideration next year.

The proposal (LR14), introduced by Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, had disappeared from the legislative agenda last month when a motion to pull it out of the committee for consideration failed on a 23-14 vote, falling short of the 25 votes required.

The resolution had been trapped in the committee when a motion to send it to the floor received a 4-2 vote, one count short of the required majority.

But Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a member of the committee, provided the fifth vote Wednesday after Halloran voted for McCollister's motion to override Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of his bill (LB108) expanding eligibility for federal food assistance.

The veto override was approved on a 30-19 vote, with 30 votes required to be successful.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk offered the successful motion to breathe new life into the convention of the states proposal, arguing that he would like to "see the people of Nebraska get an up or down vote" on the measure.