Contraband, racial disparities, lack of job training among state prison concerns

This would need a significant and long-term financial commitment from the state to make it a reality, Koebernick said. And with the state facing an $800 million budget shortfall, and possibly more, such a proposal would face incredibly long odds of being funded.

Frakes' budget has been turned in to the state budget office and is undergoing review. An announcement on a new prison could come this month.

Higher rates of Black, Native prisoners

Nebraska has traditionally had a high racial disparity when comparing incarceration rates of Black residents, Koebernick said.

Black male inmates make up 55% of Nebraska prison population, while they make up only 5.1% of the state population. White males make up 23% of the prison population but 78.6% of the population in Nebraska. Hispanic males are 16% of the prison population and 11.2% of the state population. Native males are 6% of prisoners and 1.5% of the general population.

White women are underrepresented in prison but more than three times as many Black women are incarcerated. Native women are incarcerated at more than six times their state population, with 1.5% of the state population and 9.7% of the prison population.

Wage compression